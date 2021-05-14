James J. Snyder to receive honorary doctorate at JCC commencement

OLEAN — On Saturday, longtime Cattaraugus County lawmaker James J. Snyder Sr. can officially add honorary doctor to his resume.
Snyder, who served 39 years on the Cattaraugus County Legislature, 13 of those as chairman, will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the State University of New York during the Jamestown Community College commencement on the Olean Campus.
The honorary doctorate recognizes Snyder’s role in creating the JCC Campus in downtown Olean as Legislature chairman, as well as his promotion of the college as a way for area residents to get a college education and a good job to help support their families.
He recently received a letter confirming the honorary doctorate from the SUNY chancellor.
“I’m humbled by this,” Snyder said Thursday. “It was a little overwhelming. I’m waiting for someone to say they made a mistake.”
Snyder noted the last doctorate JCC presented was in 1991 posthumously to Lucille Ball, the late comedian and Jamestown-area native. The only other to be awarded was presented to Roger Tory Peterson, the noted Jamestown ornithologist and bird illustrator, in 1986.
“It’s a great honor for me and for our area,” Snyder said. “I don’t know whose idea it was. It was the last thing that crossed my mind.”
One of Snyder’s grandchildren, Andrea Certo, will be receiving his Jamestown Community College degree at the same ceremony. At the same time, his granddaughter Victoria Certo will be receiving her degree from St. Bonaventure University. They are the children of Hank and Shayne Certo. Another grandson, Aubrey Ehman, graduated from Penn State last weekend.
Snyder recalls the 11-10 vote of the county legislature that authorized the new Olean JCC Campus.
“It took a long time to get people together,” he recalled. “That campus is the only way for a lot of people to get an education and get out of poverty.”
Snyder, 84, retired from the legislature at the end of 2019 after serving 58 years in elected and appointed public office. He was first elected to the county legislature in 1970.
As president of both the New York State Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties, he demonstrated an ability to negotiate the competing priorities of diverse counties represented by centralized entities.
Snyder was appointed by President George H. W. Bush as the special assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs for two years in the early 1990s. He advised the president and other national officials to ensure productive relationships among local, regional, tribal, state, and national governmental entities.
Though not an alumnus of Jamestown Community College, Snyder proposed legislation in 1976 requiring the county legislature to negotiate the development of what would become the college’s second campus.
“Jim Snyder’s influence, vision, and unwavering advocacy for accessible higher education options for southwestern New York state helped bring our Cattaraugus County Campus to fruition,” said Daniel T. DeMarte, JCC president. “As a longtime friend and ally of Jamestown Community College, this recognition is fitting, and we are grateful for this opportunity to commend him for the many roles he has played in our communities.”
JCC will honor graduates both in-person and virtually during the weekend of May 14. A virtual ceremony will air on its website today at 6 p.m., during which graduates will be recognized and have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers.
The celebration will include more than 1,200 names of pending Spring 2021 graduates, in addition to graduates who completed their degree in the Summer or Fall of 2019 as well as the Spring, Summer, or Fall of 2020.
The ceremony will be available online following its conclusion.
Graduates will also be given the opportunity to walk across the stage at the clock tower Cattaraugus County Campus on Saturday.
The outdoor ceremony will follow health and safety guidelines from public health agencies. In-person events are subject to change.
To learn more about the college’s plans for commencement or to view the virtual ceremony, visit sunyjcc.edu/commencement.