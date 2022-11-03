OLEAN — Two political newcomers are hoping to fill in for a retiring alderman in January.
Clarissa Ivan is on the Democratic line in the Nov. 8 election, while Jennifer Forney is on the Republican and Conservative lines. Neither candidate has stood for Common Council election before. No write-in campaigns have been publicly announced for the two-year seat.
Ten-year incumbent Paul Gonzalez, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection after a decade on the council and three years as its president.
The ward includes most of the South Olean neighborhood, as well as the city south of the Allegheny River, including the Seneca Heights neighborhood. The ward ranges in density from the city’s only active agricultural area to the downtown business district and light industrial use.
According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 3 has 1,055 active voters on the rolls. By party, 374 are enrolled in the Democratic Party, 294 in the Republican Party, 212 have no party enrollment, 50 have other party affiliations, 21 are in the Conservative Party, seven are in the Working Families Party. State voter enrollment data is updated and released to the public twice a year, most recently on Tuesday.
IVAN IS A retired entertainer and stay-at-home mom, and she spent several years working with AmeriCorps before moving back to Olean to raise a family.
“Overall, in the past three decades, there has been an ongoing issue with slumlords and drug crime, but I had an amazing experience growing up in South Olean,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of things change … the lack of attention that South Olean has received as a whole.
“This neighborhood has a bad reputation, and it’s not as bad as it’s made out to be,” she said, with some residents investing greatly in beautifying and improving their homes.
But “there was something missing and the city was missing in terms of leadership,” she added, adding there has not been a Ward 3 council member from the South Olean neighborhood in recent memory. “For me, that was a catalyst — enough is enough.”
Another push came in March 2021 with a murder a block from her house.
“That’s a real devastation in your childhood neighborhood,” she said, as a “final straw” that led to her getting more involved in politics.
Ivan ran for the Olean school board in 2021, coming in third in a four-candidate race for two positions.
“I think I have something new that I can bring to the Common Council,” she said. “Ward 3 is ready for that kind of leadership.”
The top issue she would like to tackle is improving housing, which she said would serve to help the rest of the city.
“It’s no secret that we’re having a housing crisis here in Olean,” she said, adding she hopes to set up programs that “help renters become homeowners, and help our homeowners take better care of their properties.”
“I feel the city could benefit economically if more money were put into these neighborhoods that have been forgotten,” Ivan added.
Parks upgrades — especially to the largest in the ward — also need to be prioritized.
Of the city’s 15 parks, four are in the Third Ward — Franchot Park, Magnano Park, Lincoln Park and Chamberlain Park.
“We have the opportunity to improve these parks and people will flock to them,” she said.
“Franchot Park is not really being used to its full potential,” she said, adding a full overhaul to the layout, amenities and beauty will help it serve as a gateway off of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative zone into the neighborhood. “I think that it would really help bridge Seneca Heights, Martha Extension and South Olean to the downtown area,” she said.
Publicizing programs already in place and pushing for more grants — and potentially a full-time grant writer to help city officials — are also necessary, she said.
FORNEY IS AN assistant professor of business management at SUNY Jamestown Community College with a background in hospitality management.
“Now is the time to really get involved,” she said. “If you want to make a change or have a voice.”
She said her top priority would be to leverage “the resources we currently have and the partners we currently have” to solve problems as they come up.
A top issue for residents in the ward, she said, is crime.
“We do have an issue of public safety as far as in our own neighborhoods,” she said, adding that a number of causes have led to an increase in residents’ concerns, from lack of opportunities for teens to an influx of some new residents who bring crime with them.
The goal, she said, “is just making people feel safe in the area they live in.
“I think it’s really important that people feel safe in their own neighborhoods,” she said. “I think that whole idea of public safety needs to be addressed.”
She said she wants to help gather and guide “all the different perspectives and come together to solve the problem … how can we collaborate to solve this problem?”
Some solutions may include organizing or expanding neighborhood watches, changing police presence levels, she said, and she wants to hear from community partners to see what options would be most effective to implement.
Revitalizing the parks in the ward needs to be a priority as well, she said.
“I remember the parks when I was young,” Forney said, adding the parks — specifically Forness — need to be made “so they are safe and welcoming.”
“We spent endless summers in these parks and they were a major part of my childhood,” she said, adding the city needs to work with its community partners “to make sure that they are safe, that they are welcoming, that they are a place for children to play and people to go gather.”
Her leadership philosophy, if elected, “is really about getting out there and talking to residents about their concerns,” she said, adding that many problems are not unique to just one ward, and she will take those concerns to the council to implement a wider plan. “That’s going to benefit not only the ward, but the community as a whole.”