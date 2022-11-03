Clarissa Ivan and Jennifer Forney

OLEAN — Two political newcomers are hoping to fill in for a retiring alderman in January.

Clarissa Ivan is on the Democratic line in the Nov. 8 election, while Jennifer Forney is on the Republican and Conservative lines. Neither candidate has stood for Common Council election before. No write-in campaigns have been publicly announced for the two-year seat.

