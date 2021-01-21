PORTVILLE — Over the past couple of months, sixth- and seventh-grade students at the Portville Central School District have not only created their own miniature race cars, but have added some unique designs to them, as well.
The DIDI 500 car project and races at Portville Central is just one more example of activities the Dream It Do It Western New York program has provided to students at area schools to keep them engaged with STEM activities.
“Our area manufacturers wanted to make sure our students continued to have hands-on, STEM- related activities while learning about the career opportunities in our area,” said Evelyn Sabina, program coordinator for DIDI-WNY. “Despite uncertainty and twice the normal workload, the teachers went above and beyond to make sure their students had these valuable experiences ... and a little fun, as well.”
Sabina said the prizes for winners of the races and supplies were supplied by Dream It Do It with the support of area manufacturers. In addition, the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store supplied 1,000 paint sticks for the kits.
Joe Pleakis, a seventh-grade science teacher at Portville Central, said a large number of students joined the DIDI program this school year.
“We had a ton of kids this year, probably at least 50” from Portville, Pleakis said, noting the car races were held last week and this week in the school gymnasium. He said boys and girls in the sixth and seventh grades and a few fourth- and fifth-grade students received the free kits to create the small race cars. He said the overall purpose of the project is to encourage students to use STEM skills to make the cars go “farther and straighter.”
“Evelyn (Sabina) set up the kits and I set up the rules with the kids,” Pleakis added, noting the students had up to two months to make the cars. “We got the kits to them before Christmas so they could have Christmas break to work on them.”
As for the creations, Pleakis said “Some of the cars were awesome.”
One of the car designs was created in the shape of a pizza by sixth-grade student Alana Petersen.
Alana said she came up with the idea for her pizza car when her aunt provided random ideas for unusual designs, and this sparked her imagination.
“It just came to me while I was thinking of pizza,” Alana shared. “I like to just use my imagination for things, I guess.”
Alana said she also enjoyed using her math and science skills for the project, and she believes she learned additional skills through the project, which was her first time to make a car.
Another sixth-grader, Luke Edwards, said he also enjoyed the project and making his car for competition. Luke said he has participated in DIDI in the past when he made one other car for racing. Luke said would consider making another car on his own in the future.
In explaining what skills he has learned, Luke said it included, “Measuring the back axle and wheels” to ensure the car ran properly.
Pleakis said he will likely conduct additional projects in the spring for the students, thanks to DIDI and its input.
“We’ll get (the students) doing something,” he concluded.
