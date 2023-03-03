ALBANY — The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships, two academic and two athletic.

Scholarship opportunities are open to residents of state Sen. George Borrello’s 57th Senate District and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s 148th Assembly District. Applicants may be current college students or high school seniors preparing to enter college.

