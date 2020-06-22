OLEAN — After three large tents were set up at the Olean Family YMCA this week, some staff were asked by community members if a circus was coming to town.
Instead, they have heard from Brent Raabe, director of association advancement at the Y, that the Wayne Street facility is planning to start outside events under tents for children, youth families and seniors in activities titled “Best Summer Ever! Youth and Family Programs.”
Raabe said the purpose of the tents is to provide a dry, fun outdoor area where all age groups can participate in YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ activities.
“We plan to open on Wednesday, July 1, providing Governor Andrew Cuomo allows Western New York to enter into Phase 4 of the NY Forward Plan,” Raabe said. “We are looking forward to reopening and sharing new and innovative ways of caring for our members and community. “Our goal is to ensure you have a comfortable and safe experience when you return. We are diligently working to cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’ on our new check-in procedures, the social distancing of our facility, and enhanced cleaning protocols.”
Christie Thornton, director of operations, said that in addition to providing activities for youth and families, the tents will house activities for other Y members. She noted the tents were donated by Cayas Canopies & Rental in Olean, which also set up tents at the Y in Bradford, Pa. and will do the same at the Y in Wellsville next week.
“One tent will be dedicated to provide group exercise to our members outside in a safer environment,” Thornton said. “Each week, we will have several different options for our group exercise and active older adult participants. We are also holding ‘at a distance’ socials for our senior population who enjoy coming to their Y to connect with their friends and to help with social separation that has not been easy for many of them.
“We’re going to be able to utilize so much space for activities out here,” she added. “We’re really bringing the Y outside.”
Megan Jennings, senior program director, said Y staff members are excited to welcome the members back and continue to serve the community after the closure caused by the pandemic.
“Our programs and services may look a little different, but we are prepared to move forward in a unique way,” Jennings said. “Our goal within Family and Youth Programs is to provide activities to help rebuild social, emotional and cognitive abilities.Through STEM, arts and crafts, physical education, nutrition and sports clinics, we are determined to make this the best summer for the youth in our community.”
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the agency’s new tagline, “Building Tomorrow Together” are three strong words that “encompass the collaborative spirit of strengthening our community in leaning forward to a brighter future.
“These tents represent the Y’s response to providing our kids with programs and activities that address critical issues facing them at this time — the need for connection, the need for structure, the need for supervised play, to name a few,” she remarked. “At a time when many youth activities have been cancelled or postponed, the Y is leaning forward in a commitment to youth development. We are positioned to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control) and health expert guidelines and provide a safe environment. We want this to be our youth’s Best Summer Ever!”
Raabe noted the Y also has a number of offerings for children and families for summer childcare.
“Our Early Learning Center provides care for children 6 weeks to preschool,” he stated. “We also have school-age summer child care at our YMCA for children ages 5 years to 12 years old; these hours are from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.”
He said the Y has also added a mini-camp for school age children who may not need full day care, but would like to be a part of the fun.
“These children can join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day,” he concluded.
For more information on childcare at the Early Learning Center, contact Ann Marie Sitter-Thompkins at 372-0181. For school-age care, contact Danielle Kielar at 373-2400.
For questions regarding summer programs under the tent, call the Y at 373-2400.