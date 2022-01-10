OLEAN — Winter has definitely arrived, bringing cold temperatures, extreme wind chills and snow flurries this week, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“Winds will shift bands to the southeast Monday so you may get some flurries there,” said Jim Mitchell, meteorologist, said of the Olean area. “As far as snowfall amounts, you’re always on the fringe of these lake snow events.”
The area may receive inch of snow today with another inch or two possible. Temperatures overnight will stay in the single digits and fall to below zero in the hills.
“Tuesday, one thing of note will be the wind chills,” Mitchell said. “With temperatures staying in the teens during the day it will feel much colder. The low will be near minus 10. … After snow ends later Tuesday, winds will start to shift around and you’ll dry out.”
Meanwhile, multiple weather warnings, watches and advisories have been issued in other parts of the state for heavy snow, high winds, and icing conditions through tonight.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday cautioned travelers to be careful as snow, sleet or freezing rain appeared in areas to the north and east in New York. Heavy snow was also expected east of Lake Ontario Sunday night with total accumulations of around 2 feet in some locations and winds gusting as high as 35 mph through tonight.
The northern part of Western New York, the North Country, Central New York and the Mohawk Valley were primarily to be affected.
Locally, it will get slightly milder on Wednesday and Thursday as warmer air brings temperatures to the mid-30s in the valleys and near freezing in the hilltop areas.
The high-pressure system Friday will continue to keep things dried out, with low 30s during the day and upper 20s overnight.
While it’s a little too distant for an accurate weather forecast for next weekend, Mitchell said there is “a potential for a decent, widespread system that will bring cooler temperatures.”