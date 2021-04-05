OLEAN — It won’t be a week of extreme weather beginning today as mild days will make it feel like spring has finally settled in.
Although skies will be partly cloudy, daytime temperatures will rangefrom the high 50s to the mid-60s this week, and lows will primarily be in the mid- to high 40s.
The good news it’s going to stay that way for at least the next 10 days or so.
“It’s going to be pretty nice,” said John Hitchcock, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It’s going to be dry for most of the week.”
Today will be partly cloudy with a high of about 60. Tonight will be “one of the last of the cold nights,” according to Hitchcock, “with a low in the mid-30s.”
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly in 60s with lows in the high 40s to low 50s. Although there will be a chance of showers Monday night, it will stay dry through Thursday or Friday.
Friday, and through the weekend, the highs will be in the low 60s, with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.
Will the Southern Tier see freezing temperatures again?
“I’m sure we will,” Hitchcock said. “We usually see freezing temperatures until mid-to-late May.”
In 2020, this week was a week of extremes, as highs ranged from the mid-30s to the low 60s and overnight temperatures from the low 20s to 40 degrees. Througout the week, there was about an inch of rain, but it had been a rainy month, with 1.31 inches of rainfall in the first full week of April 2020.
On April 10 last year, 3 inches of snow also fell, as compared to 1.3 inches this month and no snowfall in the forecast for the next several days.