ALLEGANY — Mother Nature was another one of the more than a hundred supporters of the Gift Tree program this year with neither rain or snow showering down during the two days of gift drop-offs and Thursday’s pick-up day.

For nearly 30 years, the annual program co-sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald has provided gifts to families in need from across Cattaraugus County. Following a new application process this year with the Salvation Army of Olean as a third partner, 96 families on the Gift Tree list were adopted by individuals, businesses, groups and churches who purchased and wrap the gifts.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social