ALLEGANY — Mother Nature was another one of the more than a hundred supporters of the Gift Tree program this year with neither rain or snow showering down during the two days of gift drop-offs and Thursday’s pick-up day.
For nearly 30 years, the annual program co-sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald has provided gifts to families in need from across Cattaraugus County. Following a new application process this year with the Salvation Army of Olean as a third partner, 96 families on the Gift Tree list were adopted by individuals, businesses, groups and churches who purchased and wrap the gifts.
“It’s been nice to see the repeaters who sponsored last year and this year, and we’re starting to form a nice relationship,” said Julie Hall, director of Interfaith Caregiver in her second year of organizing the program. “We are extremely organized, and we’ve had a little more fun this year with the drop-off folks. We got some great candid photos in our photo booth.”
On Tuesday and Wednesday, individual adopters and representatives from the nearly 20 businesses and organizations who adopted families dropped off their wrapped gifts at the Gift Tree Headquarters, the Creekside Chapel on Five Mile Road. The Allegany church has been headquarters for two years now, and Hall said it’s perfect.
“The ground level, the drive up to the walkway, easy for folks to find, and the perfect size for one-hundred families,” she said. “We’ve got everything we need right here.”
About 10 volunteers assisted with the program’s drop-off and pick-up days, helping to move gifts in and out of the building, doing some last-minute wrapping and engaging with the adopters and adoptees. “We’re having a great time,” Hall added.
Among the many local organizations to take part in the program again this year was CA BOCES, whose ISS team has adopted families for several years. Kim Hoag, participating in the event for the third time, said she likes knowing they’re helping make a child’s Christmas dreams come to life while giving back to the community.
“We already support students in our work, so we want to support them during Christmas as well,” she added.
New to the program this year was families being able to submit an application and talk with either Hall or Capt. Megan Moretz of the Salvation Army, a change from years past when families would be nominated by local social workers, schools and other organizations. With the application process providing more one-on-one conversations, Hall said it was time-consuming but time well spent.
“We have definitely established relationships with families and helped provide ideas, resources, phone numbers and contacts for folks,” she said. While it’s great to have a wonderful Christmas, she said they wanted to see what might some families long-term.
Additionally, Hall said a few families who had sponsored others for many years were on the receiving side of the list this season. She said it’s a time of economic hardships and uncertainty, but the Gift Tree was happy to take care of the families because that’s what it’s all about.
“It’s been very rewarding to be a part of this process,” Moretz said. “The generosity just seems endless. We’ve received some amazing gifts.”
With the new application process, Hall said they tried to reach out to the opposite ends of Cattaraugus County from the Olean area to get families that might otherwise be forgotten in the South Dayton, Gowanda, Otto and Yorkshire areas.
“We loved having the addition of the senior citizens. They were generally the first ones picked off the list,” she said. “We heard lots of things like, ‘We are doing this in memory of my grandma’ … I’m so glad we made that change, and you’ll see that again in the future.”
Hall said many local organizations have adopted four or five families for many years, such as the city of Olean, Allegany Riders, Portville Riders, Bethel Lutheran Church, Home Depot and Cutco Events, who left Hall a message at the Interfaith Caregivers office the morning the first list was printed in the Times Herald before she got to work.
“They have a tradition where they meet for coffee and pick out their families,” she added
Another group returning this year to adopt the most families was the St. Bonaventure School of Education, which provided an SUV packed with gifts delivered by senior Olivia Moon. She said volunteering and giving back to those in need is something she is proud to do for the community.
“Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year,” Moon said. “Knowing that some people aren’t able to have what I had growing up makes me want to give back to those who are in need or less fortunate.”
Hall said this program allows the organizers and volunteers to see both sides of the season of giving. On drop-off days they see the adopters go above and beyond and go out of their way for the families they adopt. Then on the pick-up day, Hall said they get to talk and catch up with the families.
“We even had a few follow up after Christmas and say, ‘I just wanted you to know we had a wonderful Christmas, and if I send a card would you be able to get it to the sponsor of our family?’” she recalled.
Moretz said it’s amazing to see people continue to give even amid the economic hardships of the time, which makes it all the more amazing to be a part of this program.
“To be learning how the Gift Tree gives back in Olean is a huge blessing,” she added. “I’m really thankful that it exists for these families.”