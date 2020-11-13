Producers of the “Kapers 2020: Virtually Kapers” show said it’s time to grab the popcorn and settle in at home or in the Main Street Movie House to watch the premiere of the annual show at 7:30 p.m. today.
The annual variety show can be seen on YouTube by clicking on the link at the Kiwanis Club of Bradford Facebook page or online at https://youtu.be/xu8sbxtfiRM.com
The 68-minute show can also be seen free at 7:30 p.m. today on the large screen at the Movie House. Attendees are encouraged to donate to the Kiwanis Club at the event, and purchase popcorn, snacks and drinks to support the theater.
The show will also be shown free at the Movie House at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, which is adhering to a 50% seating capacity, which is approximately 150 people.
In addition, the show can be seen on YouTube at anytime following the premiere.