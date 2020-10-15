OLEAN — With Halloween fast approaching, the staff at the Olean Public Library have been doing their best to provide activities that children and adults can enjoy with social distancing in mind.
Everything from the creation of masks for the season to a Halloween pet photo contest are on-hand for all who enjoy the holiday, library officials said.
Alijah Fox, programming librarian, said the upcoming pet photo contest, slated to be held from Oct. 18-24, is the second time the library has offered the event. During the current contest, participants are asked to send a photo of their pets wearing a Halloween costume to be entered to win a Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.
“The first (photo contest) was in late June to July and I asked people to submit photos of their pet reading a book,” Fox said. “We got almost 40 submissions from people in the area … they were amazing and adorable. So I figured the best way to celebrate Halloween is with another contest, where the pets are dressed up in costumes.
“I will probably dress up our family dog, Pom, in his denim jacket that he absolutely despises,” she shared.
Crafting activities for kids include the Color Your Own Mask activity at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, which can be found on Facebook and YouTube. Families can pick up paper masks at the library. Adults can also participate in the Make Your Own Halloween Mask activity at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 on Facebook and YouTube. Templates and ribbons will be available for pickup at the library. Other virtual activities for kids on Facebook and YouTube are the Make a Spider Web at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28. In addition, adults are invited to Make A Halloween Treat Box on Facebook and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Stephanie Beneng, assistant librarian, said additional activities include the “Big Read” program, which is funded by a grant awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts. The selected book is “Pretty Monsters,” a book of short stories by Kelly Link that is being read online now through Nov. 6. She said there are also online book discussions and art sessions. Those interested can visit www.cclsny.org/bigread-2020/ to see the calendar of events. In addition, participants’ thoughts and experiences with the Big Read can be shared on social media! #CCreads #CCLSneaBigRead.
“There are a lot more events surrounding the Big Read book coming up,” Beneng added. “There will be artists leading art workshops online, and opportunities to meet a few other area authors.”
She noted the library continues to offer a number of virtual activities, in addition to in-person events, to engage the public during the pandemic.
“We’re still offering curbside service to anyone who requests that — we do that at any time of the day,” Beneng concluded. “For some patrons, this is the only way they do things.”