FRANKLINVILLE — Santa, Mrs. Claus and their favorite elf arrived for a visit earlier this month in Franklinville.
Parents brought children who ranged from infants through elementary grades Dec. 4 to meet with Santa and tell him what they wanted most for Christmas.
The Ischua Valley Historical Society opened their new museum at 3 Park Square to host the visit with Santa. Children sat on a small antique chair near a fireplace and chatted with Santa while their parents and relatives snapped pictures.
Mrs. Claus made sure everyone received a stuffed animal or toy as a souvenir. The elf distributed mini candy canes and bags of freshly made buttered popcorn. Children were able to choose free age-appropriate books.
Historical society volunteers worked for several weeks to transform the main room on the first floor into an old-fashioned country store and post office.
The uniform of Jessie McCaa, the first woman mail carrier in the United States, was put on display. Shelves and counters were filled with early mercantile memorabilia and antiques.
A decorated tree, Victorian village, and train set provided a Christmas theme for the room. Display cabinets held the different kinds of toys that children played with in the 1800’s.
There was a Chinese auction with wonderful baskets that were provided by generous donors. Homemade Christmas stockings and tree skirts, historic ornaments, spindle snowmen, etched glass mugs and stationary notes were offered for sale to offset the cost of the event.
This event was a part of The Festival of the Lighting of the Christmas Tree in the Park Square.
Horse drawn wagon rides were also available. It was a fantastic way to celebrate the opening of the holiday season. The most gratifying part of this event was watching countless children interact with Santa.
The public is invited to visit 3 Park Square on S Sunday, December 19 from 1-4 p.m. to see the progress we have made in renovating this building that dates back to 1881.
People in the community may remember it as The Candy Kitchen, where Gus Hastas created wonderful chocolate candy, ice cream delights and the famous Texas Hots.
When all the renovations are completed, 3 Park Square will be a genealogical center and a museum for displaying and storing the historical collections and artifacts.
The project was delayed by the pandemic. Members are hoping to complete all the work by late spring.