FRANKLINVILLE — Like other Franklinville-area groups, the Ischua Valley Historical Society considers the Western New York Maple Festival April 29-30 to be its biggest fundraiser.
The historical society will have a basket raffle inside the elementary school but will have its exhibit space at 3 Park Square open during the Maple Festival. The Miner’s Cabin will be open for tours on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m.
Donations are being accepted for the basket raffle. The basket items include: a $50 certificate to Beef and Barrel in Olean, a lottery tree with 20 chances to win, a Tom Cruise Maverick movie night with snacks and a barbecue set.
At 3 Park Square, the historical society will display its Ontario Knife exhibit, a 19th century carpenter’s desk with tools, maple syrup supplies antiques and a country store exhibit.
For information on donating items for the basket raffle, go online to the group’s website at http://www.ischuavalleyhistoricalsociety.org/