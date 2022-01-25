OLEAN — Cattaraugus County health officials are hopeful that recent decline in COVID-19 caseloads indicate the omicron surge has plateaued.
“I’m hoping we are going to see a continuing decline in positive cases,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins on Monday.
The 134 cases reported on Monday “is still high,” Watkins said, but appears to be trending down. Friday’s 212 cases gave way to 232 cases over Saturday and Sunday.
The health department reported one death on Monday. An 82-year-old man was the 228th victim of the pandemic in the county.
The new cases Monday brought the total to 15,619 since March 2020. January isn’t over yet, but its total through Monday is already a record in terms of the number of cases.
The cases so far in January are more than double the 1,563 cases in December 2021 and closing in on twice as many as the previous record, 1,978 in November 2021.
As of Monday, there were 475 active cases. There were 30 people with COVID-19 in Olean General Hospital, two who were in the intensive care unit, including one on a ventilator, according to Watkins.
The county health department isn’t contact tracing anymore because of the sheer numbers of people testing positive. The county is also no longer following residents in out-of-county hospitals.
“We are still seeing a lot of cases, but we’re not seeing the severity we saw with delta,” Watkins said.
More patients severe enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms are being cared for outside the intensive care unit.
Besides omicron being somewhat milder than delta, Watkins said the growing number of residents who have been boosted to top of their earlier one- or two-shot vaccinations may be contributing to a decline in cases.
Watkins said 19,000 county residents have now received a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very encouraging,” Watkins said. Like areas across the country, the boosters have been shown to be effective in reducing the serious illness from Omicron.
The boosters have been found to increase antibodies in individuals as the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes after about six months. The positive cases from Monday include 43 people who were vaccinated and 91 who were unvaccinated.
The CDC data tracker for Cattaraugus County shows 19,403 county residents have received booster shots, 46.7% of those who were fully vaccinated. Of the 50 and older population who are fully vaccinated, 61% have received a booster shot.
Monday’s positivity was 23%, according to the CDC data tracker. The county health department is no longer reporting that figure.
The new cases since Friday included 91 in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 7,249 cases. Women were 181 of the new cases and now total 8,027 cases, while 51 new cases were men who now total 7,412 cases.
Also, there were 55 new cases in the southwest where there have now been 3,080 cases, 52 in the northeast where there are now a total of 3,097 cases and 34 new cases in the northwest where there have now been 2,193 cases.
Despite the surge in omicron cases, Watkins said there hasn’t been a lot of new interest in getting vaccinated. “We’re still not getting a large number of people who are on the fence,” he said, indicating that now is the time to get a booster, which has shown to help against the omicron variant.
“We are going to push (next) to vaccinate more of the younger population,” Watkins said.