WASHINGTON — Victims of Upstate New York's severe winter storm beginning Nov. 18 now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households, as well as businesses, affected by the heavy snow in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties qualify for tax relief. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social