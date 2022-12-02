WASHINGTON — Victims of Upstate New York's severe winter storm beginning Nov. 18 now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.
Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households, as well as businesses, affected by the heavy snow in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties qualify for tax relief. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.
For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Nov. 18 and before March 15 are granted additional time to file.
The IRS noted that individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return due on Oct. 17 will now have until Feb. 15 to file. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2021 returns were due on April 18, 2022, those payments are not eligible for this relief.
Also, under Notice 2022-36, penalties for late-filing certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns, as well as penalties for not reporting certain required information on the Form 1065 or Form 1120-S, are waived or abated if the relevant return is filed on or before Feb. 15.
The March 15 deadline also applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by this coming Monday.
If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty. For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/coronavirus.
The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at (866) 562-5227 to request this tax relief.