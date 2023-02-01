North Third Street fire scene

Personal belonging fill the porch at 235 N. Third St. in Olean after an early morning fire displaced 11 people.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Fire investigators were unable to find the cause of a North Third Street fire that left 11 people without homes.

“The cause has been ruled ‘undetermined’ at this point in time,” City of Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said. “What this means is that we could not find the definitive cause of the fire with certainty, which does happen.”

 

