OLEAN — Fire investigators were unable to find the cause of a North Third Street fire that left 11 people without homes.
“The cause has been ruled ‘undetermined’ at this point in time,” City of Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said. “What this means is that we could not find the definitive cause of the fire with certainty, which does happen.”
According to a report by the U.S. Fire Administration, 18.2% of reported residential fires in 2017 were of unknown origin after investigation.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:31 a.m. Monday to 235 N. Third St. Residents and fire officials reported three families were displaced by the fire, and several pets were killed. No residents or firefighters received serious injuries requiring treatment, and all were able to escape from the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of the emergency call.
The residents are staying with family and friends, and family members are helping prepare a GoFundMe page and solicit clothing donations.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the property is owned by Thomas C. Smith of Olean. The circa 1900 two-story house is assessed at $50,000. City records acquired by the Times Herald in 2018 indicate the property was registered under the city’s rental property registry with two rental units. Damage was estimated at around $10,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in personal property damage.
Weston Mills, Allegany and Portville fire departments assisted with coverage and scene support.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
As the coldest weather of this winter season moves into the area, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) reminds New Yorkers to follow some essential safety tips when heating their homes this winter.
Fire departments usually see an uptick in home fires during the winter, with nearly half of all home heating equipment fires occurring during December, January and February. Carbon monoxide (CO) exposure and poisonings also increase during these months.
“There is an increased risk of home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning this time of year as residents use space heaters, portable heating sources, gas furnaces, and fireplaces to heat their homes,” said FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “We encourage New Yorkers to take proper precautions when they heat their homes this season.”
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%), as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.
Homeowners should keep space heaters a safe distance from combustible materials, such as curtains, bedding, and upholstered furniture. To prevent CO exposure and poisoning, avoid the indoor use of unvented gas-burning appliances, unvented gas or wood-burning stoves and unvented fireplaces.
“Homeowners should check that all heating equipment is functioning properly and that furnace and dryer vents are clear of ice and other debris,” Tase said. “As we turn up the heat, it is crucial to ensure that there are working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of the home and outside of sleeping areas. These devices can be the difference between life and death. We want all New Yorkers to be fire-safe this winter and remember — if there is a fire: get out, stay out, and call 911.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation to help curb preventable deaths caused by space heater fires. The law requires that space heaters sold in New York state have a thermostat, automatic shut off and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Here are some home heating tips from FASNY and the NFPA:
• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
• Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
• All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.