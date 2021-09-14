OLEAN — An art show, “Interpretations” by Joan Pingitore, is open at the Olean Public Library through the end of September.
Pingitore is a local artist and has been creating most of her life. She’s worked in many different art forms and finds painting to be the most challenging. She has been painting for about 20 years and is always discovering new techniques to attempt.
“Life relationships and the elemental forms of nature have been the driving force in the creation of my art," she said. "I present traditional associations, organic majesty and life’s visions in a somewhat abstract, expressionistic form.
"I’m exhilarated by these mysteries and my paintings are filled with vivid color and emotion to portray an intuitive demonstration of our existence, and my 'interpretation' of the world," she said.
In addition, Pingitore will present another show in the gallery for the month of October. She was awarded an arts grant to work with nature photography, to abstract the shapes and colors to create artistic images. Her goal is to create a connection with nature through art for the viewer.
The show, “Organic Images Through the Eyes of an Artist,” will run through October. A portion of the proceeds from both shows will go to non-profit arts educations programs.
Funds for the show were granted by the Tri-County Arts Council from the New York State Council of the Arts.