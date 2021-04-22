LITTLE VALLEY — Two years ago, Armstrong Cable complained to Cattaraugus County lawmakers that National Grid was slowing its cable expansion program by insisting the company replace a large number of utility poles, driving up the cost per mile.
Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, told members of the County Legislature’s Development and Agriculture Committee Wednesday, a similar situation is developing with NYSG&E and RG&E.
Abers said Armstrong, which is under contract with New York state to expand broadband internet services by census tract, is now working closely with National Grid.
“It’s a stumbling block,” Abers said of demands on Armstrong by NYSG&E that would increase the per-mile cost from $20,000 to $50,000.
Armstrong leases space on the utility poles. If the utility company says a pole cannot accommodate the cable equipment, it will require the cable company to pay for a new pole.
Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, a retired National Grid employee, said he believes Armstrong thought it was going to make a lot of money by installing a lot of cable in the county, but “wasn’t ready for the terrain.”
In 2019, Armstrong asked county legislators to adopt a resolution backing the communications company in its dealing with National Grid, which they did.
Members of the Development and Agriculture Committee agreed to sponsor a resolution similar to the one involving National Grid.
Abers said a new state law requiring internet companies to provide broadband service for $15 a month to eligible low-income residents has drawn criticism from some smaller companies, which say they cannot afford to provide the service for that price.
Eligible families would include people receiving Medicaid, SSI, veterans benefits, reduced price school lunches or those who suffered a big loss in income, Abers said.
In addition, the latest COVID-19 bill provides $50 a month vouchers for internet services for low-income residents, she pointed out.
Abers said the rollout of the plan should come at the end of this month, with applications on the Federal Communications Commission website.
