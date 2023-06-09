OLEAN — Amid the hoopla of the annual BasilicaFEST outside St. Mary of the Angels, a more contemplative international exhibit can be found inside the Basilica.
“Miracles of the Eucharist Across the World” is a series of panels depicting a number of miracles that have been documented by the Vatican dating back to 705 A.D.
The exhibit, which is now touring U.S parishes, is also on display on four other continents.
A teen from Milan, Italy, Carlos Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15, planned the exhibit.
One of the panels depicts a miracle in a Catholic church in Legnica, Poland, on Dec. 25, 2013. A consecrated host accidentally fell to the ground during communion and was immediately placed in water and closed in the tabernacle, as called for in Canon Law. A few days later, a red spot appeared on the surface of the host. A scientific investigation showed it had “a similarity to human heart muscle with alterations that often appear with agony.”
A second panel depicts a miracle recorded May 5, 2001, at a church in Trivandrum, India, when “a host appeared with the likeness of Chris crowned with thorns.”
Another miracle depicted on one of the panels involved consecrated hosts that were stolen from a Sillia, Spain, church in 1907. The hosts were found a few days later beneath a stone in a garden at a house outside the city. They are still on exhibit in the church from where they were originally stolen. The panels contain a detailed story of the miracle and several photos and illustrations.
A sign outside St. Mary of the Angels directs people to the exhibit inside the ornate Basilica.
One visitor, Judith Monnin of Olean, walked along the sides of the Basilica viewing the panels that were set on display easels. Occasionally, she would take out her cellphone and take a photo of one of the panels. They are all very interesting, she said.
Those unable to view the international exhibit of Eucharistic Miracles can view the panels online at www.carlosacutis.com. They will be on display through Sunday.
Friday’s activities kicked off with the Blessing of the Festival. Food concessions and other vendors were setting up their stands under tents in case of hot sun or rain. There was also a car show and the band Vinny and the Mudflaps performed. There will be plenty of games of chance.
BasilicaFest resumes today at noon with Glen Colton Family Show. An Outdoor Mass will be held at Lincoln Park at 4 p.m., followed by a procession to the Basilica. The Cruisers and Sticktights are scheduled to perform.
Sunday’s activities start at Gargoyle Park at 7 a.m. with a 5k Run and a 5k walk. Munchkin runs, pony rides and disc golf will also be held until 10 a.m.
Also Sunday, is the Ancient Order of Hibernians chicken barbecue, music by the Wild Rovers and OCTaves, and the big $15,000 raffle. Tours of the Basilica are also scheduled.
There’s a Kid Zone and Teen Zone and a cornhole tournament on the BasilicaFest grounds. Also look for the theme basket raffles and Pie on the Porch.