Interim executive director named at Cooperative Extension

ELLICOTTVILLE — An interim executive director has been named by the board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
Jocelyn Sikorski, the executive director of the Cooperative Extension in Genesee County, will serve until a permanent executive director can be named over the next few months. She will spend two days a week here.
Richard Rivers retired from the executive director’s post at the end of April after serving Cattaraugus County’s Cooperative Extension for five years.
Sikorski has been serving as executive director at the Cooperative Extension in Genesee County for just over two years. She previously worked at the Genesee County Youth Bureau.
She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in public administration from SUNY Brockport.
Sikorski expects to remain at the Cooperative Extension here until August, after the appointment of a new executive director. The board has begun interviewing candidates for executive director.
“I’m looking for a smooth transition. We need to keep an even keel and have strong representation in the community,” she said.
“I’ll be accessible to the board and staff as needed,” she said in an interview at her office in the Ellicottville Town Center. “I’ll be here for the county fair,” she said.
Having attended several conferences and workshops at the Cooperative Extension here in the past few years, Sikorski said she is familiar with the area.
Sikorski said she’s seen the growth in the county’s 4-H program, which Cooperative Extension oversees. “My perspective is that after COVID-19, communities are looking to get involved. More people appreciate the county fair.”
Sikorski said after only a few days, she’s getting familiar with the Cooperative Extension staff and its programs and how they make an impact on the community. She expects to be meeting more community leaders.
One of the first things she did on Wednesday was meet with an official from the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society and stopped by an agricultural job fair at the fairgrounds that was cosponsored by the Agriculture Society and Cooperative Extension. “I’ll be meeting with more of our partners,” she added.
One bonus of her interim executive director duties is a walk through the Nannen Arboretum behind the Ellicottville Town Center. “It’s a huge asset to the community,” she said of the many varieties of trees in the arboretum.
“I love this opportunity,” Sikorski said. “I like the opportunity to grow.”