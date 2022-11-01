OLEAN — The Interfaith Community of Olean will host an interfaith dialogue on "Funeral Rituals and the Afterlife" beginning at 7 p.m. Monday at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road.
The program will feature presentations by representatives of five faith traditions followed by questions, comments, and discussion among those attending. Program presenters include Rev. Robert Ago, Catholic Communities of Southeastern Allegany County; Albert Brown, Southern Tier Sangha (Buddhist); Dr. Yogini Kothari, Hindu Society of Olean and Allegany; Mona Lewis, Temple Beth Tzedek; and Dr. Safi Malik, President, Islamic Society of the Southern Tier.