OLEAN — Over the past 37 years, volunteers with Interfaith Caregivers, Inc. have provided thousands of no-cost rides to and from medical appointments and essential errands.
Officials with the non-profit agency said volunteer drivers with the program, who serve through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and may be able to receive mileage reimbursement for provided trips, are especially needed now due to the growing number of transportation requests.
It was noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted IFC’s volunteer base, but the need for medical care and essential errands assistance remains.
IFC officials further noted that personal protective equipment and sanitizing products are available to volunteers and the agency will work with volunteers to ensure appropriate steps are taken to transport clients as safely as possible.
Officials said the program, established in 1984, has an incredible impact on people in the area.
One participant shared, “Thank you so much for the rides you have given me. I am not only thankful for the rides but the chance to meet the lovely and friendly drivers. I don’t know what I would have done without this service.”
Without this program, IFC officials said many who do not have available support would not be able to receive essential healthcare services. For example, an older adult in the Ellicottville area waited for a volunteer match for over a year to assist her in seeing her cardiologist, whose practice is in Olean.
Those who want to give back to the community by providing an essential service to their neighbors, are asked to volunteer as a driver for the agency.
For more information on helping this worthwhile cause, contact Ellen Herner, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Director at the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging, at (716) 701-3215.
To obtain more information regarding the agency, how to receive help for a loved one or additional volunteer services provided by the agency, visit www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org or call (716) 372-6283.