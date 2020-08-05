OLEAN — Several residents have offered their services to a pair of committees on police reform and racial diversity, city officials said.
At the Common Council’s public safety committee meeting Tuesday, aldermen and Mayor Bill Aiello noted that numerous resumes have been sent in, with more seeking to sit on the police reform committee.
The police reform committee, which will focus on an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the aftermath to the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
Under the executive order, the panel must by April 1 develop a list of recommendations by looking at evidence-based policing strategies for topics such as use of force policies; procedural justice; any studies addressing systemic racial bias or racial justice in policing; implicit bias awareness training; de-escalation training and practices.
The panel must create a plan to implement the recommendations, which need to be presented to the community.
“All the details are right there,” said newly appointed Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6. “There’s nothing there that we have to really think about” before handing the task over to the panel.
“They’ll create their objective and, from there, they know what time they will need,” Robinson said.
Gonzalez recommended setting the panels up for meetings once a month to start with, and if more meetings are needed, the panels can set those details themselves.
The second committee, focusing on diversity and inclusion in city government, needs to have specific missions identified, aldermen said, and potential members need to be informed so they know what they will be working on.
Aiello said he wants to have that in place “in the next few weeks” and will then make his appointments after another week or two of collecting information.
“Let’s do it right the first time,” he said.
Aldermen asked to be part of the vetting process, as they were with the appointment of Robinson in July. Aiello agreed, saying he welcomed the assistance.
Under the city charter, committees may be created by the council, but any filled with non-aldermen are to be appointed by the mayor with the council’s consent.
Both panels are expected to be long-term committees, Aiello and aldermen agreed.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen noted that several complaints had been brought to them about two of their colleagues not wearing face coverings during meetings.
Several emails were sent to aldermen since the Times Herald published a photo a week ago showing Dougherty and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, not wearing face masks at the meeting.
“It’s a public safety thing,” said Gonzalez. “Do you not cover your mouth when you cough?”
“For Christ’s sake, Trump is wearing a mask,” Gonzalez added, noting that President Donald Trump has recently begun wearing face masks in public appearances after months of not doing so as the crisis grew. “Wear a goddamn mask, please?”
Other officials also supported mask wearing by aldermen, including Aiello.
“We took an oath,” the mayor said, noting that the executive order calling for masks in public places falls under a legal authority. “I take my oath seriously.”
While the mayor noted he has no power over council meeting protocol, he recommended the council wear masks during the meeting and noted that any alderman entering city hall during normal business hours without a mask would be turned away.
Panus did not attend the meeting.
Dougherty referred to the “willy-nilly” mandates as oppressive to personal liberty.
“The mask was a small thing of what I believe is going to happen in the United States of America,” he said.
Dougherty also took issue with being “roasted” by other aldermen.
“You get roasted every six months we have to sit here and listen to it,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a badge of honor.”
Dougherty came under fire in April for using Facebook and Twitter to criticize Park and Shop for denying him service for not wearing a mask or face covering. He later apologized to the business-owning Mahar family following an outcry from constituents, fellow aldermen and the mayor.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)