OLEAN — Intandem, a leading provider of support and services for people with developmental disabilities in Western New York, is providing assistance for people with disabilities in the war-torn areas of Ukraine by supporting the work of local nonprofit Positive Ripples and its European partner, MAD-Aid.
Positive Ripples is a joint effort of several St. Bonaventure University clubs and groups, including BonaResponds, to make the world a better place by starting ripples of hope, knowledge and kindness around the globe.
MAD-Aid runs programs in the United Kingdom and Moldova that “Make A Difference” in the lives of Moldovan children and adults with special needs.
Mari Howard, Intandem President and CEO, learned from Bonaventure professor Dr. Jim Mahar, leader of Positive Ripples, that many families with disabled children were isolated without resources because there was no suitable transportation to bring wheelchair-bound individuals to safety at the Ukraine-Moldova border.
There was an opportunity to acquire a used wheelchair-accessible van, but this was only possible if a donation of $11,000 could be secured.
Howard shared this story with the Intandem foundation board, which immediately approved an expenditure of $11,000 to Positive Ripples, which in turn sent the money to MAD-Aid in Moldova.
The van was purchased and is now operational, being used to transport families with disabled and non-disabled children to safety, as well as distributing emergency and humanitarian aid to other families in need. This van will continue to transport disabled children, youths, and the elderly for as long as necessary.
“As an agency that works daily to support people with disabilities, we at Intandem could not ignore the plight of so many families and children with disabilities who have been marginalized by the fighting in their country and region,” said Larry Sorokes, Intandem Chief Development Officer. “When made aware of both the situation and a potential remedy, Intandem’s foundation board of directors immediately took action.”
Francisca de Zwager, MAD-aid consultant/volunteer, expressed gratitude to Mahar and Positive Ripples, for making the connection with Intandem, and to the Intandem foundation for responding quickly and generously to aid people with disabilities who were uprooted and imperiled by the recent violence in Ukraine.
“We at MAD-Aid believe it’s true that with a small act of kindness, one creates ripples of hope and impact that spread out slowly yet go far,” de Zwager said. “Please join us in thanking Jim Mahar and Positive Ripples for finding the way to connect with Intandem, and huge gratitude to Intandem’s foundation, which supports people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health concerns in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties.”