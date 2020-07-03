OLEAN — For the past three months, Intandem Solutions workers like Misty Slocum and Donald Salter have provided behind-the-scenes cleaning and sanitizing at businesses in the community to ensure safety for employees during the pandemic.
Slocum, Salter and 50 other workers with the Commercial Cleaning Department at Intandem have been hailed as “heroes” by the agency for providing a high level of intense cleaning for 28 contracts. Their work has taken them into retail stores, manufacturing, county services, schools and health care sites.
The agency, formerly known as ReHabilitation Center and SubCon Industries, had cleaning contracts in the community prior to the onset of COVID-19, but saw a huge increase in demand for the services after the pandemic struck in March.
“We had a huge uptick” with requests for cleaning crews, said Diana Enders, director of industrial operations at Intandem.
She noted employee Kathy Melvin stepped outside of her role with sales to supervise and schedule work contracts. Others who include Molly VanDixon, community employment specialist, conducts job coaching at the work sites, while Nancy Miller, director of vocational services, provides the glue for the entire operation.
“Those first two weeks were crazy,” Enders said of the mandated state pause which included deep cleaning at businesses, schools and agencies.
“Cutco and Dresser were our customers” previously but needed additional cleaning services, Enders recalled. She noted the protocols for sanitizing also changed from day to day, depending on the level of cleaning and needed chemicals mandated for the process.
“Our cleaning crews stepped right up and learned about the chemicals and the processes that had to be done,” Enders added. “We are very fortunate that we have the teams that we do.”
The teams’ duties at their work sites required the restocking of all hand sanitizers in entrances and lobbies, disinfecting of all touch points, door handles, elevator buttons, turnstiles and handrails, among numerous other surfaces.
They also were required to deep clean floor mats and visitor areas, entrance ways and shower rooms.
Safety for the Intandem employees, who wear protective gear on the job, is very important and all workers have remained well, their supervisors report.
Slocum, who has worked for the agency the past 28 years, has been very flexible with her work during the pandemic.
“I started at Dresser and I got pulled from that to go to the (Allegheny River Rest Area on Route 86), Slocum remarked.
Salter, who has worked for the agency for 16 years, also cleaned at the Rest Area, which had been cleaned by Green Thumb seniors prior to the pandemic. The seniors were pulled off the job for 14 weeks due to the risk that exposure to the public might have caused to their health. Salter and Slocum both said they enjoyed the Rest Area because of its lovely atmosphere and the kindness and generosity of the visitors.
On many days, they not only worked at the Rest Area, but at other facilities in the community because of the demand for their services.
They said they didn’t mind because they received hazard pay, as they were determined to be essential workers.
“I think this whole thing made people realize how important cleaners are in our country,” Miller observed. “And these (Intandem workers) did great work, they were able to do shifts” at numerous businesses.
She said they continue to provide the services and recently began cleaning at St. John’s and Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels churches in the community. Miller noted the crews will consider other work details in the community, if requested.
On a final note, VanDixon said Slocum and Salter are to be commended as they offered to go to every job, if they were needed. They also consistently kept a good attitude, as well.
“When we were out in the Rest Area, we got a lot of compliments from truckers and travelers,” VanDixon commented.
“And we got tips,” Slocum added with a smile.