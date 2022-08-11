OLEAN — New York State Industries for the Disabled presented Intandem with a $6,000 matching grant to advance employability and inclusion through an equipment purchase that increases both productivity and safety.
NYSID provides financial support to its statewide network of Arc chapters and other rehabilitative programs which help individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans succeed in rewarding employment.
“NYSID is thrilled to assist its member agency organizations by awarding matching grants that boost productivity,” said Maureen O’Brien, president and CEO of NYSID. “Grant funds can be used to purchase modern, user-friendly equipment or to invest in a new business. Either way, NYSID’s financial support helps grow jobs locally for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans, and improve their inclusion in the community."
Intandem will use its matching grant to purchase a state-of-the-art floor scrubber that will be used on NYSID contracts. It will help employees with disabilities to be more efficient, reduce equipment breakdown and increase safety.
“This matching grant expands our capacity to provide high-quality results with our NYSID cleaning contracts and employ people with disabilities from our local communities," said Mari Howard, CEO and president of Intandem. "We are very grateful for the generous support of NYSID and for our ongoing collaborative partnership."