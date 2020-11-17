OLEAN — At this time of year in the past, staff at the Intandem organization usually would conduct the Wish Tree program that provides the holiday “wishes” of families in need in the area.
With the challenges involved with the pandemic, however, the organization plans to conduct the program differently by raising money through a newly created raffle with proceeds used to purchase “wish list” items for 50 to 80 families, said Larry Sorokes, chief development officer for Intandem.
Sorokes said that in the past, Christmas trees in facilities such as the Olean YMCA were set up with tags containing “wish list” items for those in need with disabilities, including clothing and household items. Treats such as toys, games and seasonal items were added to brighten the families’ holidays. The donors picked a tag, purchased the gifts and returned them to Intandem for wrapping, sorting and delivery to the families
“That’s just not feasible this year, but the needs of the families we support are greater than ever,” Sorokes stated.
“So, we have created a ‘Good Riddance to 2020, Countdown to 2021’ raffle instead, and hope to have some fun with it while we raise money for people with disabilities,” Sorokes explained. “The proceeds from the raffle will go to support people with disabilities and their families at holiday time — and if we have extra funding, we’ll continue providing for emergency needs throughout the new year.”
Tyler Landries, community relations manager for Intandem, said businesses and organizations in the community have donated items for the raffle. He noted the agency’s care coordinators identify families with disabilities that have needs.
“Instead of buying specific gifts we will be providing the families gift cards appropriate to their needs, which could include grocery cards, department stores and for gas” among others.
“This cuts down on the number of people handling the gifts,” he continued. “As necessary, our staff will also help with the shopping needed.”
In commenting on the raffle, Sorokes added, “We will be raffling off some cool prizes every Tuesday from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5. Prizes include an outdoor storage shed, donated by Home Depot, which our maintenance staff will assemble on the winner’s property; stacks of gift cards and scratch-off lottery tickets; cases of wine; and New Year’s cash.”
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling Intandem at 375-4747 ext. 1563; mailing a check, payable to the Rehabilitation Foundation; or stopping at the Intandem lobby at 1439 Buffalo St. in Olean.