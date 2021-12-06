OLEAN — The annual holiday raffle at Intandem will help build playground equipment for children with disabilities.
Officials at Intandem announced Monday that the annual raffle, “22 Prizes for 2022,” will help to raise the funds needed to build an inclusive community playground in the City of Olean. The holiday raffle features a variety of prizes, many of which are activities or experiences that can be enjoyed in the coming year.
“We have a diverse line-up of raffle items that will make great gifts for the holidays,” said Tyler Landries, community relations manager for Intandem.
The list includes a week’s stay in Myrtle Beach, Tickets to Shea’s Performing Arts Center with a gift certificate to Dinosaur Barbecue, a Holiday Valley golf and pool package, a wine-tasting party for 10, a dinner cruise on Buffalo’s Grand Lady River Boat, a four-hour excursion on a 24-passenger Empire Coach Lines bus and $500 cash to spend at your favorite eateries, breweries, or recreation locations, and a New York State Parks pass and gift card.
Other prizes are Buffalo Bills tickets and a Jordan Poyer autographed football, tickets to the March Madness playoff games in Buffalo on March 17 and 19, St. Bonaventure Basketball tickets and restaurant gift card, an outdoor pizza oven, a backyard party package, a tailgating package, a Cutco knife set, monthly baked goods from DiCamillo’s bakery, 365 lottery tickets, an acoustic-electric guitar and lessons, and four $500 cash drawings. “One of our business partners in Lewiston has donated a two-minute shopping spree at their grocery store. We offered this prize last year, and it was a lot of fun for the contestant and onlookers.”
Tickets are available by calling Intandem’s administrative office at 716-375-4747, or by going online at www.intandem.org. Drawings begin on December 15 and conclude on December 22.
Landries also noted that the majority of the raffle prizes were made possible by a donation from the Frontier Group of Companies, based in Buffalo. “We are grateful to the Frontier Group for their generous gift. Not only did they make many great prizes possible, they also are supporting dozens of small businesses that are working hard to get back on their feet.”
Larry Sorokes, Intandem’s chief development officer, noted that this raffle is Intandem’s first effort to hold a fundraiser across its entire service area, which includes Cattaraugus and Niagara counties, as well as other communities in Western New York.
“This year we are putting our efforts into improving recreational activities for people with disabilities in all the regions we serve, regardless of whether they are enrolled in Intandem programs,” Sorokes said. “The new playground in Olean will be the first of its kind, with adaptive play areas that are specially designed to go well beyond simply adding ramps to existing structures, allowing children of all abilities to play together. The agency will also use some raffle proceeds to make improvements to its Nature Trail and gardens on Niagara Falls Boulevard.”
It was previously announced that Intandem is working with the City of Olean to create an inclusive community playground. With an estimated cost of over $500,000, they are currently evaluating two sites within the city and anticipate making a formal announcement soon on the location decision, with work expected to begin in Spring of 2022.