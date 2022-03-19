OLEAN — The Olean City School District has been progressing smoothly in its search for a new superintendent, which will go a long way in determining who will take on the district’s leadership.
The district has hired Dr. Teresa Lawrence and Dr. Thomas Ramming of International Deliverables, LLC to assist the school board as it undertakes its search for a new superintendent of schools.
A committee of the school board met with Lawrence and Ramming on Feb. 5 to discuss the timeline of the superintendent search process and to identify stakeholder groups who will participate in input sessions.
“It’s been going very well,” said board member Mary Hirsch-Schena. “We’re super excited about the search. This is an exciting time for Olean City School District.”
The committee of the board unanimously decided to conduct a closed search after carefully deliberating whether to go with a closed or open search, as explained in a post on the district website.
The post explains that with an open search, the finalists are typically interviewed by a committee of representatives from the community, parents, students and staff. In a closed search, the board seeks stakeholder input about the characteristics and qualifications for the next superintendent of schools and then works to ensure the confidentiality of the candidates while considering the feedback received from the stakeholders.
The board wants to ensure that the search draws a strong field of successful candidates and understands that confidentiality is critically important for highly successful candidates who do not want to jeopardize their current positions, the post said.
Earlier this month, the district posted a link to an input survey on its website, something the community members and stakeholders should respond to. Stakeholders were also encouraged to speak with their representatives, who met with consultants Tuesday.
“We’re highly motivated and so encouraged by our stakeholder groups. Those focus groups provided a wealth of information to us,” Hirsch-Schena said. “I can’t stress enough how important their opinions are and the feedback they provide for us. It’s going to be really important as we get closer to making a final decision.”
The goal is to ensure every member of our community can weigh in on the desired traits, skills and experiences of the next superintendent, challenges the next superintendent might face and the opportunities on which the next superintendent might capitalize.
“It will really provide us with a great snapshot of what everyone thinks and what they value in our next superintendent,” Hirsch-Schena said. “We’re really listening to our constituents.”
Stakeholders were invited to an open input session on March 15. A second virtual input session will also be held, and the online input survey must be completed no later than Monday because the notice of vacancy will go out for those interested to begin applying on Tuesday.
“We know there are a lot of people not comfortable going out and about yet so we want to make sure that we tried to be very flexible in how we reached out stakeholders,” she said.
Hirsch-Schena said the board is thankful for everyone who has participated in the search so far, whether in a focus group that included teachers and students or by filling out the survey on the district website.
“While we will be waiting for a full report once all the focus groups have met, Tom and Teresa were able to provide us some immediate feedback that evening, which was really good,” she said. “I could tell the focus groups took this seriously and provided honest, insightful, thoughtful information that will only help us in making the best decision possible for our district.”
Hirsch-Schena said both the board members and those in the focus groups had several key traits they’re looking for in a new superintendent, including experience in the classroom and administration, a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, readiness to lead, good at building relationships, visibility in the district and community and, most importantly, will be there to support the students.
The window for applications is expected to close mid-April with the interview process beginning shortly after, Hirsch-Schena said. The board’s goal is to appoint a new superintendent in early June with a start date on or before Aug.1. Dr. Karen Geelan has served as interim superintendent since Jan. 3 the resignation of Rick Moore in December 2021.
Dr. Thomas Ramming spent more than 30 years in public education in positions including teacher, assistant superintendent for human resources and superintendent. He currently serves as coordinator of the school leader preparation program at the University at Buffalo.
Dr. Teresa Lawrence had a 25-year career in K-12 education, including roles in private and public schools, the for-profit education industry and BOCES. She culminated her public service as a superintendent of schools and established International Deliverables, LLC, an NYS Women Business Enterprise (WBE).
Working with other boards of education, Ramming and Lawrence have completed four superintendent searches over the past two years — including one done entirely virtually.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job for us so far,” Hirsch-Schena said. “They definitely have the experience, and we didn’t know with everything changing so fast, we wanted to make sure we were being as flexible as we could in making sure everyone’s voice is heard.”
For more information, visit oleanschools.org.