OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will host an information meeting for people considering becoming a foster parent 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jamestown Community College’s Magnano Room in the Cutco Theater Building.
The purpose of the informational meeting is to provide information to all families that have expressed an interest in being foster care/adoptive resources for children within the community.
Social Services staff will be on hand to explain the options and the certification process. Please attend the meeting and feel free to ask questions that you may have regarding the certification process.
For more information and to RSVP for the meeting, contact Amanda Clute, foster home finder/adoption caseworker, at (716) 701-3668 or Melissa Frary at (716) 701-3692.