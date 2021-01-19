SALAMANCA — The future of Indigenous programming and policies at the Salamanca City Central School District continues to improve after recent actions by district officials.
During the Jan. 5 Board of Education meeting, Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent, presented an update on the My Brother’s Keeper Native American grant and program specific for Native American male students. The three-year grant is for $158,055 per year.
Beehler said two goals were established with the help of Title VI and the Indigenous Education Committee: create a mentor program that pairs Native American males with role models from the Seneca Nation, and create a cohesive, aligned PreK-12 curriculum aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural awareness and education.
“Both of those are goals that we as a district have been looking to put forward and they mesh exceptionally well with the program goals with My Brother’s Keeper,” he said.
Although the mentoring program has been delayed along with the actual three-year grant, which has been extended due to the delays, Beehler said the first step is to hire a mentoring program coordinator who will develop the actual program and develop the skills and initiatives to work with the mentors for the male students.
Beehler said interviews were scheduled for the week of Jan. 11 and it was anticipated to bring a name to the Jan. 19 board meeting for consideration.
The second goal is a focus on curriculum development. Beehler said it is the goal of the district to become a resource for Native American history and study for the entire state. “We’re starting in Salamanca so we can better put forth a curriculum that more accurately reflects the history and supports the culture of Native Americans, specifically Seneca,” he added.
Over the past eight months, the district has been focusing on grades 4 through 8 as a cluster and Grade 11 U.S. History, Native American Studies courses, myths and realities and professional development that goes along with those areas, Beehler said. Specifically unifying themes that can be utilized across all grade levels have also been identified.
“Traditionally we have a grade 7 longhouse project that has been done,” he explained. “Some of the content and skills included in that project has been expanded and the recommendation is that take a look at a multi-year approach as opposed to specifically one grade where a project is done.”
Beehler said they also have two course proposals for Native American studies, but there are two courses already offered in the district so those are going through a review process. A review of U.S. History is being done to identify what is not stated in the state curriculum, a proposed list of contemporary issues relative to Native Americans and professional development is being outlined for educators in each grade level.
“We have teams of teachers reviewing and revising the curriculum proposals and then we’re also going to be working on a Pre-K to 3 curriculum development, which is a pretty significant gap in what we have formally,” Beehler said.
Beehler acknowledged that much of the program has been developed in collaboration with Dr. Taylor. Once vetted through Salamanca teachers, Beehler said it will then be promoted through Western New York and then move and expand it throughout the state.
“Once the teachers review the curriculum and figure out where it fits into the existing curriculum that we have in place, they would have the opportunity to present that to the school board so that you can hear from the teachers on some particulars,” Beehler told the board members, all of whom agreed.
ON MONDAY, stressing that education is the best tool to “combat entrenched racism and change long-standing misunderstandings and prejudices regarding Indigenous populations,” the Seneca Nation Council called on the state Board of Regents to implement curriculum on the history and contributions of Native people in New York.
The Seneca Council passed a resolution asking the regents to act on the curriculum proposal.
“The Board of Regents must get on the right side of history and publicly declare, once and for all, that racism has no place in New York — especially not in its public-school classrooms,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, in a press release on Martin Luther King Day.
“Native people helped shape the history of this state and the country as a whole, and continue to make important contributions to the economy, culture and the environment,” Pagels said. “But our contributions are often overlooked or brushed aside. That practice must end.”
The Nation passed its resolution along to the Board of Regents.
(Contact managing editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)