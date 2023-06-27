Three incumbent Cattaraugus County Legislators and a former legislator, all of Olean, were winners in the Republican primary Tuesday in District 5, which includes the city and town of Olean and the towns of Portville and Hinsdale.
County Legislator Frank Higgins was the top vote getter with 109 votes, or 24.7% of the vote, while Legislator Richard Smith got 96 votes, or 21.8% of the vote; Legislator Kelly Andreano had 98 votes, or 22.2%; Steven Teachman got 107 votes, or 24.3%; and former Olean alderman Kevin Dougherty got 30 votes, or 6.8% of the vote, and did not make the cut.
Higgins, Andreano, Smith and Teachman also have the Conservative line in November.
All four District 5 candidates are unopposed, as are all 11 other Republican legislative candidates. No Democratic candidates filed nominating petitions in the county, which was redistricted.