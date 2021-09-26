ALFRED — IncubatorWorks welcomes Kimberly Barres as the community manager for its Alfred incubator serving Allegany County.
Barres has more than 20 years in the hotel and hospitality industry, with her most recent roles as a sales manager booking large conferences and events at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.
She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish and a master’s degree is hospitality management. She also studied and worked abroad in Mexico while in school and is fluent in Spanish.
Barres has developed an expertise in sales, marketing, interpersonal communication, negotiation, business support and planning events.
She will serve the Allegany County region for IncubatorWorks by engaging in community outreach to encourage and develop small business growth. She will provide mentorship services as well as business resources such as Co.Starters, an 11-week business class.
Barres will work collaboratively with Alfred State College, Alfred University and Houghton College to encourage students to think entrepreneurially and assist with startups. IncubatorWorks also works closely with the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, Accord and the Western New York Incubator Network.
IncubatorWorks is a business incubator with two facilities, in Alfred and Corning, which assists entrepreneurs. IW originally started with a focus on ceramics, glass and high tech and has grown to become a community incubator serving Main Street entrepreneurs as well.