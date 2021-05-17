OLEAN — The weather may feel a little, well, repetitive this week, as high temperatures inch toward 80 degrees, lows stay in the low-60s and little precipitation is expected after tonight.
According to Jim Mitchell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the area is under a high pressure zone that will continue throughout the week.
“We’re going to have overall a nice warming trend,” Mitchell said. “There will be a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon,” Mitchell said. “Looks like dry conditions through Thursday with warming temperatures.”
Today will be sunny with a high of about 68 and partly cloudy tonight with a low in the low 40s. That same high pressure zone is what will likely bring popup showers today or tonight.
Tuesday is expected to be warmer with high in the mid-70s, with a low temperature Tuesday night of about 48 degrees.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with a high expected of 78, with Thursday’s high temps predicted to stay about the same. Wednesday evening will begin a warming trend overnight too, as they stay in the mid-to-high 50s through Friday.
While temperatures earlier in the week will be about average, they will climb to above average by the end of the week. That means “upper 70s” according to Mitchell, with a possibility of reaching 80 degrees Friday. Low temps will be in the high 50s to low 60s by Friday.
Popup showers are also likely Thursday evening into Friday but will only measure in the hundredths of an inch.
Lows in the low 60s are possible over the weekend, although a forecast is indefinite that far out.
In 2020, the week started with temperatures in the high 60s and stayed pretty leveled out over the week, ending in the low 70s. Low temperatures, however, were much colder than this year, hovering in the mid-40s. Like the forecast this week, there were just a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation.