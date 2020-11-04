Rep. Tom Reed appears to have won re-election to a sixth term in his rematch with Democrat challenger Tracy Mitrano.
With 506 0f 526 election districts in the 23rd Congressional District reporting, Reed has a commanding lead of 160,131 to 90,959 for Mitrano. That is a 61.2% to 34.7% lead for Reed. Libertarian candidate Andrew Kolstee had 2,893 votes, or about 1.1%
There are still tens of thousands of absentee ballots that remain to be counted by boards of election across the district. That won’t begin until next week.
The exact number of absentee ballots cast across the district is unclear. In Cattaraugus County, 5,395 absentee ballots were sent to voters, many who were concerned about COVID-19. There have been 4,486 absentee ballots returned and more are expected. They will be counted next week if postmarked by Election Day.
It appears unlikely those absentee ballots could change the outcome from early and Election Day in-person balloting.
The Reed campaign obtained a temporary restraining order from a judge seeking to impound all ballots, including uncounted absentee ballots and electronic vote recording cards
In remarks from his Corning campaign headquarters late Tuesday, Reed said he always gets nervous about an election, but his campaign was a “team and family effort” that appeared successful.
“Now we will get right back to work,” he said, expressing gratitude that the voters of the district “heard our voice and heard our message and, most importantly, they respect the work we’ve done.”
In Cattaraugus County, where Reed won two years ago by just under a 2-1 margin, Reed had 20,239 votes or 67% to 8,625 or 28.5% for Mitrano. Kolstee received 369 votes or 1.2%.
In the 2018 election, Reed won the district 130,323 votes to 109,932 for Mitrano, or 54.2% to 45.8%.
Allegany County voters gave Reed a winning margin of 12,862 to 3,975, 73.8% to 22.8%. Kolstee polled 193 votes, or 1.1%.
Mitrano spent the past two years running for Congress, but was hamstrung by COVID-19 concerns during the past eight months.
Mitrano had won a bruising five-way Democratic primary in 2018 before facing off against Reed.
In Cattaraugus County voting two years ago, Reed beat Mitrano 15,145 to 8,782.
The 23rd Congressional District has 145,568 registered Democrats, 170,289 Republicans and 101,005 blanks or unaffiliated voters. There are a total of 453,323 voters across the 11-county district.
Reed won the 2016 race in the 23rd Congressional District over John Plumb, a veteran and national security expert who was a Randolph native, 161,050 to 118,584. In Cattaraugus County, Reed won 18,496 to 10,573 for Plumb.
Reed was first elected in 2010 when he won a special election against Matthew Zeller in the 29th District for the remaining year of the term of Democrat Rep. Eric Massa, who resigned mid-way through a second term for health reasons. He later faced House charges of sexually harassing a male staffer.
In 2012, in his first race for a full two-year term in the new 29th Congressional District, Reed won re-election against Democrat Nate Shinagawa, a Tompkins County legislator, with 51.9% of the vote to Shinagawa’s 48.1%.
In 2014, Reed won 113,130 to 70,242 for Martha Robinson, another Tompkins County legislator. Reed’s Cattaraugus County win in that election was 12,260 to 6,423.
Reed raised $3.1 million during the election cycle and spent $2.4 million, nearly twice as much as Mitrano raised. As of Oct. 14, the Reed campaign had more than $800,000 on hand.
Mitrano raised $1.3 million and spent $1.2 million, As of Oct. 14, her campaign had just over $160,000 on hand. Mitrano didn’t get any help again this year from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
She received a greater share of smaller individual contributions compared to Reed, who received more corporate PAC contributions than individual contributions.
Mitrano said she didn’t plan to make a definitive statement on Election Night because of the many votes cast by absentee ballot this year.
A Mitrano campaign spokesman said Monday, “Out of respect every voter and every vote, she (Mitrano) will refrain from commenting until the absentee ballots are opened Nov. 10.”
