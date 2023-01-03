NEW YORK (TNS) — The number of young children, particularly toddlers, who have been unintentionally exposed to edible marijuana products has spiked by 1,375% since 2017, research shows.

Calls to poison control centers for children under the age of 6 years old consuming edibles containing THC jumped from 207 in 2017 to 3,054 in 2021, according to a new analysis published in the journal Pediatrics on Tuesday. Nearly all of the children — about 97% — found the edibles at home.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social