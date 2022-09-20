ALFRED — The inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro as the 13th president of Alfred State College will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Orvis Activities Center.
Mauro announced that his theme for the inauguration festivities is Pioneer Pride, Purpose, and Promise to celebrate the past, the college’s mission, and the promising future and potential of ASC moving forward. The official investiture ceremony in the gymnasium will be followed by a “Pioneer Walk” for guests to experience the campus alive with students, faculty, staff, and community members showcasing many aspects of both living and learning at Alfred State.
This route will end at the Student Leadership Center for the reception where invitees will enjoy “A Taste of Western New York.” Auxiliary Campus Enterprises and Service (ACES) is enlisting the creative talents of Alfred State Culinary Arts students for creating the menu that highlights some of the area’s favorites but with a modern twist. The reception will also feature fresh ingredients from local farms.
Inaugural guests are welcome to then stay for the annual Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 21-23.
“Inauguration is a celebration of not only one individual, but the entire college community and all that we represent," Mauro said. "A strong dedication to students and quality education is precisely why I believe Alfred State College is the perfect home for me."
As a SUNY alumnus himself, who believes in the promise of higher education, Mauro said his work is to continue the "great success already found at ASC and to build on that momentum working with faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni, and the community.”
College Council Chair Pat Fogarty said she looks forward to the inauguration.
“Dr. Mauro came to us after a nationwide search for the college's thirteenth president," Fogarty said. "He brings with him an outstanding record of academic and administrative accomplishments. In inaugurating Dr. Mauro, we are also recognizing the history and tremendous potential for the future of ASC."