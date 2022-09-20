Dr. Steven Mauro

Presidential inauguration festivities for Dr. Steven Mauro are slated for Oct. 20 at Alfred State College.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — The inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro as the 13th president of Alfred State College will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Orvis Activities Center.

Mauro announced that his theme for the inauguration festivities is Pioneer Pride, Purpose, and Promise to celebrate the past, the college’s mission, and the promising future and potential of ASC moving forward. The official investiture ceremony in the gymnasium will be followed by a “Pioneer Walk” for guests to experience the campus alive with students, faculty, staff, and community members showcasing many aspects of both living and learning at Alfred State. 

