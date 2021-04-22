BRADFORD, Pa. — Residents of Bradford will remember the original Stink Fest, complete with outhouse races and Mr. Farrell’s leek sausage.
Sadly, the event was canceled in 2018 due to a lack of funding.
Leek lovers everywhere can rejoice though, as the Asbury United Methodist Church will be bringing back a mini version of the event this year.
The inaugural Mini Stink Fest will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 1st at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 385 E. Main St.
The event will host a variety of vendors and crafters, with Brick Oven Pizza making leek dip pizza and a leek sausage pizza with the famous Mr. Farrell’s sausage. Additionally, there will be whole pies and cakes for sale, cotton candy, leek dip, free kids games and a booth selling Mr. Farrell’s sausage.
A Chinese auction will also be held, which a variety of places have donated gift certificates for, such as the Grocery Stretcher, Foster Brook Creamery and Tastee Freeze. The SPCA will be making an appearance, bringing dogs and cats along with them.
Event organizer Ginny Barrett said she started the inaugural event because she thought that Stink Fest was something that the town missed and needed back.
“I thought we could start out small, doing it on the church grounds,” she explained. “With all the COVID-19 stuff going on, I thought this was better than doing a larger event.”
Social distancing will be observed during the festival and mask wearing is encouraged.