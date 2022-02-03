WELLSVILLE — With 22 staff call-ins in an hour, it was an easy decision to move Wellsville students to remote learning following the Martin Luther King holiday.
After the Wellsville Board of Education approved several substitute candidates at its regular board meeting this week, Superintendent David Foster explained why the school put students into remote learning following the Jan. 17 holiday.
“It was a pretty easy decision after I received 22 staff members calling in sick within an hour,” he said. “It seemed the best thing to do to keep our students safe.”
Not all the calls were related to COVID-19, he added, but there were enough positives. He believes the COVID calls were the result of the rise in the omicron virus and not related to a particular incident or gathering.
As a result, and in line with the state’s mask mandate, students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks within the school. Athletic events have a limitation of four people per athlete and must sign in for a specific athlete (students are allowed) and masks must be worn at all times.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul extended New York’s indoor mask-or-vaccinate mandate for businesses and schools until Feb. 10, with the requirement to be reviewed before that date.
Foster commented that he hopes the mask mandate comes to an end soon.
“I’m very proud of the way our students and staff have responded, but I hope the requirements are rescinded soon,” he said.
The board approved a trip to Charlottesville, Va., for the girls softball team, from April 11-14, so the team can get in some early spring practice before the season begins.
Foster said this will be the third or fourth time the team has gone to Virginia. In the past the team traveled to Florida.
The board approved tenure for school counselor Michelle Robertson, effective Feb. 14. The board also approved Hannah Fuller, Angelina Gonzalez and Michael Zimmer as practicum teachers.
Six individuals were conditionally approved as noncertified substitute teachers: Joseph Tronetti, Elizabeth Allen, Micah Shilke, Breanna Willson and Brandi Wiech. They were also conditionally approved as substitute teacher’s aides, substitute teacher’s assistants and substitute monitors.
John Mayer was approved as a long-term substitute teacher.
Before adjourning, the board also approved two for positions as teacher aides, Robert Shuryn and Beth Cook.