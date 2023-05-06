In-person Star Award Ceremonies return to Upper Allegheny

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital (OGH) and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), members of Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), recently presented their April star awards with the first in-person ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Erickson, mental health tech, who works in the behavioral health, dual diagnoses department at BRMC, and James Jones, host working in the food and nutrition department at OGH, were awarded the monthly BRMC & OGH star awards, respectively.
Jones started at OGH in November 2020.
“James brings a level of care through his compassion and kindness that makes him a model employee,” according to his nomination. “James has been known to be there for patients who are in comfort measures, always making sure they are comfortable and taken care of, while also listening and being there for them. James is an exemplary employee and anyone working in the healthcare industry could follow his lead as an ideal employee.”
Erickson has been with BRMC for over 15 years starting in 2007.
“He is very insightful. Whenever he is addressed with any questions or concerns he provides lots of good information, but allows you to come to your own conclusion and decision,” according to his nomination. “Anytime anyone needs help Michael will not hesitate to jump in wherever there is a need. He is someone that you can rely on to not only be a great coworker, but mentor as well.”
At BRMC and OGH, the star award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Team members are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.
“This is a great kickoff to bringing back our in-person star award ceremonies. Being new to the organization, I didn’t know what to expect with putting an event like this together,” said Lesley Zurek, senior director, human resources, UAHS. “One goal I’ve had since taking this role was to improve employee engagement and showcase our diligent and committed team members. Our team is unwavering with all the current struggles that healthcare is facing. Anything we can do to make our team feel appreciated for what they provide to our community is important.”
Star award recipients received a chamber of commerce gift certificate, additional paid time off, certificate of recognition, UAHS logoed apparel as well as the coveted star award parking spot.
The event was held in the front lobby for BRMC and the Education Center for OGH, as Erickson and Jones were presented their awards in front of co-workers, family and members of the community.