ALLEGANY — Many of the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School students appeared happy and ready for classes as they arrived on campus Thursday, outfitted with backpacks and masks.
The enthusiasm for children and staff likely stemmed from the fact that all had been away from the Maple Avenue school since March when campuses, businesses and other entities closed due to the pandemic.
Administrators said the district’s Middle/High School building will open its doors to students Tuesday.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi was on hand at the cafeteria area of the campus to greet students as they entered for the new school year. He said all appeared to be running smoothly as some children arrived in their parents’ cars, others walked from homes, while others rode in buses.
Before each student entered the cafeteria, or other entrances to the school, he or she peered into a small screen which provided a colored digital display of their temperature. In addition, masks were available for children who may not have had the protective items.
“We ordered these in May and they came in August,” Giannicchi said of the temperature scanners. He noted all of the items and materials purchased to ensure safety against the spread of Covid-19 added to the district’s budget.
During their return to campus, students saw a refurbished cafeteria and parking area that were upgraded to meet safety standards through the ongoing capital project at the campuses. Included in the work at the elementary school is a new mural and windows on the cafeteria wall.
Giannicchi said children who arrived before classes started were provided care at the school by staff with the Olean YMCA. After-school care is also provided by Y staff for children whose parents work late.
Some buses that transported children from outlying areas in the district, such as Limestone, were doubling their runs, if needed. The school, which houses grades pre-kindergarten through five, is scheduling in-person classes five days a week.
“We have a good team, Meghan Janora (principal) and Alicia Bockmier (director of special education) have been working on the elementary school (schedule) all summer,” he said. “We were joking that they probably had their 40 hours in by Tuesday.”
Janora, who was at another door greeting students, said “We’re glad to have the kids back, that’s what it’s all about. It was a huge jigsaw puzzle (scheduling), but I’m surrounded by great people, it helps tremendously.”
Greeting the students in the parking lot were School Resource Officer Jeremy Pula and other officers with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. When asked if there were any tears shed by the returning students, Pula replied, “Just a few, but mostly from the parents.”
Bockmier said she was pleased that the parents followed instructions that were sent to them.
“I think that everybody is following directions and it’s going very smoothly,” she remarked.
Sisters Kenna and Kalia MacArthur said they were happy to return to school and said they didn’t mind that they had to wear masks.
“They aren’t too bad,” Kenna said as she headed up the sidewalk toward school.
Parent Eldean Ransom said her son was getting impatient about heading off to school in the morning.
“He was like, ‘When am I going to school,’” Ransom shared.
Another parent, Erica Miller, said she walked with her daughters to school and believed the event was well organized.
When asked if her daughters minded wearing masks, she replied, “They’re actually excited to wear them … once they got ones that fit them, they were fine with them.
“They’re so excited to go to school — and mom is excited for them to go, too,” she said with a laugh.