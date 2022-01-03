In another year like no other, the many local deaths of 2021 affected thousands of families across the Southern Tier. Here’s a look back at some of the most influential and notable people of the Times Herald coverage area who died in the past year.
John J. RigasRigas, founder of the former cable television giant Adelphia Communications Corp. and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres, who went to prison in a federal fraud case after the collapse of his empire, died Sept. 30 in Coudersport, Pa.
Rigas was born in Wellsville, in 1924, to Greek immigrants, James and Eleni Rigas. He founded Adelphia in Coudersport, building it into what was once the nation’s fifth-largest cable company, with more than 5 million customers in 31 states and Puerto Rico.
In 1952, he started his first business venture, buying a movie theater in Coudersport. The Rigas cable television enterprise first started in Coudersport when the family purchased the town’s TV cable franchise.
Rigas and his son, Timothy, were both indicted for bank, wire and securities fraud in 2002, convicted in 2004, and sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in 2005. Rigas was granted compassionate release from a federal prison sentence in 2016 due to declining health, as he had bladder cancer that had spread to his lungs.
Rigas had owned the Buffalo Sabres franchise of the National Hockey League from 1997 to 2003. Following his arrest, the NHL stripped him of his authority over the Sabres. After more than a year as a ward of the league, the franchise was purchased by Tom Golisano.
Dennis R. DePerroDePerro, 21st president of St. Bonaventure University, died March 1 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, as a result of complications from COVID-19. He was 62.
A Buffalo native and graduate of Bishop Timon High School, DePerro spent his entire 39-year career in college administration, first at his alma mater Canisius College, then at Marietta College in Ohio before going to Le Moyne in 1995.
DePerro assumed the presidency at St. Bonaventure on June 1, 2017, and in less than four years oversaw the university welcoming the three largest incoming freshman classes in the last 11 years.
In 2020, he reconstituted the Presidential Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which is already making inroads to improve DEI efforts across campus.
Eric M. GarvinGarvin, vice president of Community Bank, passed away Aug. 1 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer.
A native of Newport, R.I., and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., Garvin began his career in banking with Northwest Financial Services in Olean. He eventually joined Community Bank at its Allegany branch before becoming vice president and overseeing the operation of 100 branches.
Garvin was dedicated to community service, serving on the Olean Rotary Club, United Way, Olean City School Board of Education, YMCA basketball and Little League and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. In September, the chamber posthumously named Garvin its Volunteer of the Year.
Chuck M. WardWard, managing editor of the Times Herald in the 1970s and ‘80s and later its publisher, died Nov. 22.
A graduate of the Nichols School in Buffalo, Ward started his career in the newspaper business at the Wellsville Daily Reporter in 1962, before accepting a position as a sports writer at the Olean Times Herald, in 1969.
Under the direction and mentorship of E.B. Fitzpatrick and his son, Grey, Chuck became news editor and then managing editor in 1976. He remained in that capacity until 1989 when he was named executive editor of the Portsmouth (N.H.) Herald.
Chuck returned to Allegany with his family in 1993, as publisher of the Times Herald, retiring from that position in 1997.
William J. QuinlanQuinlan, the 24th mayor of Olean, died Nov. 24.
An Olean native and graduate of Olean High School and St. Bonaventure University, Quinlan worked for Cattaraugus County and the city of Olean as well as owned an insurance agency.
In 2001, Quinlan was elected as mayor of Olean, following a primary election postponed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He deeply loved Olean and considered serving as mayor as perhaps the greatest honor bestowed on him in his lifetime.
Just one term awaited Quinlan, who would go on to lose the Democratic primary in 2005 and come in third.
Tracy A. VenoVeno, one of the longest-serving firefighters in Olean’s history, passed away Dec. 10 at Olean General Hospital.
Tracy was a graduate of Olean High School and later graduated from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy and soon began working for the Olean Police Department. After working there for a short period of time, he lateraled to the City of Olean Fire Department.
Tracy was currently the city’s code enforcement officer. His career with the city spanned 39 years. During this time, he was an acting lieutenant, a member of the Fire Investigation Team and played for the police and firefighter’s softball team.
Veno was one of more than 150 Cattaraugus County residents who died from complications related to COVID--19 in 2021, who along with all others who died in the area in the past year are remembered by their friends and families.