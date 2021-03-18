ALBANY — As New York state legislators finalize negotiations on a measure to legalize recreational marijuana, Sen. George Borrello is calling for the deal to include the requirement that all police officers be trained to recognize drug use in individuals.
Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, wants police e officers to be trained and certified as drug recognition experts (DREs), and he $600 million to fund the mandate.
He noted that with reports showing that traffic accidents and fatalities typically rise following legalization, DREs are critical to ensuring that people driving under the influence can be properly identified, arrested and convicted.
In calling for the expansion of this specialty training for law enforcement, Borrello noted that he is opposed to legalization of marijuana for many reasons, including its impacts on public health, rates of substance abuse and traffic safety. Yet, with the momentum towards legalization growing, he noted that legislators have a responsibility to incorporate provisions to help mitigate the risks.
“One of the most troubling consequences of marijuana legalization is the rise it produces in impaired driving, because that threat becomes a problem for every law-abiding person on the road,” Borrello said in a press release Thursday. “Unlike impaired driving resulting from alcohol use which can be measured with a breathalyzer, there isn’t a definitive test that can be administered onsite to confirm marijuana impairment and this creates a major enforcement problem.”
He cited concerning statistics confirming increases in traffic accidents where recreational marijuana was legalized. A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that following Washington’s legalization, the number of drivers testing positive for marijuana after a fatal crash doubled, rising from approximately 9% to 18%.
The first year following Colorado’s legalization, the state saw a 62% increase in fatalities, the senator said.
“The best answer to this problem is ensuring our police officers are trained DREs,” Borrello said. “This expertise enables an officer to classify the type of drug a person has taken by using a 12-step evaluation process that includes factors like a person’s pulse rate, eye movements, pupil size, and body temperature.”
He pointed out there are 350 DREs statewide right now — among 55,000 police officers. At a cost of $11,000 per officer, it will take an initial commitment of approximately $600 million to ensure this training for our police and then approximately $60 million annually for re-certification.
“While I recognize that this represents a major cost to the state and even exceeds the projected revenue from legalization, it is the responsibility of those pushing for this legislation to mitigate the dangers it will create on our roadways,” Borrello said.
He argues that the Senate Democrats have advanced a “one-house budget” with what said is an unprecedented 15% increase in spending, “much of it on items far less critical than preventing traffic fatalities resulting from impaired driving.”
Borrello referred to results when Democratic majorities “rushed to pass and immediately implement bail reform” without establishing accompanying system supports to protect the public from unintended consequences.