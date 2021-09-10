OLEAN — There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Friday, while there have been 179 new cases since Monday.
The 315 new COVID-19 cases so far in 10 days in September exceeds the number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus in all of August.
There were 23 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, double the number who were hospitalized on Sept. 1.
There are now 6,488 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
The health department is also following 258 active cases and 680 people in contact quarantine.
The southeast part of the county, where 51.8% of the cases have originated, had 17 new cases on Friday to a total of 3,360. Nine new cases were reported in the southwest for a total of 1,093; five new cases were reported in the northwest, where there have been 816 cases, and three new cases were in the northeast, where there have been 1,219 cases.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 19 were men, who now total 3,033 cases and 15 women, who now represent 3,455 cases.
The positivity Friday was 10.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 7.6% and the 14-day average was 7.1%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
There are 33,041 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 36,017 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 56.5% of the 18 and older population and 46.9% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.