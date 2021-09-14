PORTVILLE — If you’ve driven by Pioneer Park in Portville recently, you may have noticed a resident or two enjoying the park atmosphere while working away on their mobile phone or laptop, thanks to Impact Internet.
The company has made free internet service available in the park, as well as the baseball and basketball courts on North Main Street in the village.
“One of our company’s initiatives is focused on the community, whether it’s through public internet service or the community contests,” said Melody Madigan of Impact Internet. “One of the main reasons for Pioneer Park in Portville was because of the numerous events in the park and (at the ball fields) for people wanting to post scores during the game or socializing.”
Madigan said Impact is “excited to be a community partner” and she expressed appreciation for the support of Village Mayor Dr. Anthony Evans and the community.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how evident the commitment the people of Portville have in this endeavor,” she said.
Evans thanked Impact for their assistance in providing the service to visitors.
“Awhile back, village of Portville officials were contacted by (Impact) for a unique opportunity whereby Impact would provide Pioneer Park and the downtown sports fields with free Wi-Fi in exchange for some limited advertising,” the mayor said. “In order to find ways to provide increasing services for our residents, we felt it would be a win-win situation and we are glad to announce that this program is a glowing success.”
Impact Internet is available in Portville as well as throughout the greater Olean area, Evans said, and while he must refrain from promoting companies, “I am able to speak favorably about our partnership with Impact.”