I’ll take that!

A blue jay snatches a peanut away from a squirrel in the feeder area in photographer Dan Jordan’s backyard in Allegany. Critters both feathered and furred will need all the caloric fortification they can get as overnight temperatures drop this week, from a low near 10 this morning to possibly a few degrees below zero by early Saturday.

 Dan Jordan Photography

