WELLSVILLE — Allegany County’s river towns all have the same concern about the Genesee River, but some are coming up with creative and innovative ideas for the Southern Genesee Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
For the past two weeks, representatives from the Ingalls Planning and Design Firm of Rochester have been conducting a “road show” for the 10 communities in Allegany County that are part of the LWRP. The firm is tasked with developing the LWRP plan — it has been working on it since 2019, but efforts were interrupted by the pandemic.
The firm’s managers hope to have the plan submitted to the state for review by early summer 2022. Mike Kane and Laura Evans of Prospect Hill, who will execute the map and work on environmental issues, were also part of the road show.
In town and village halls, grange halls, community buildings and pavilions, representatives Andy Martin and Matt Ingalls have explained the purpose of the LWRP, answered questions and, most importantly, asked for input from community members. While they have received some interesting suggestions, the two themes from Willing to Hume have repeatedly been erosion control and streambank restoration along the Genesee.
Martin and Ingalls have explained that the LWRP is no more than a plan funded by the state and the 10 local communities are involved to provide easier access to grant funds when they become available.
“If it is in an LWRP,” Martin explained at every meeting, “It is more likely to get funded.”
LWRPs are looked upon favorably by the state and federal agencies when they are doling out funding because they are already approved by town and village governments and “ready” to go, he said.
Plans to control erosion and restore streambanks are absolutely eligible to be part of the plan, Martin said, but he asked communities to dream big after showing them projects such as parks, theaters and visitor centers that were accomplished in other towns across the state after being included in a LWRP.
The first road show took place in the Willing Town Hall on July 13 and was immediately followed by a meeting at Wellsville High School for the town and village.
About 15 people listened to Martin and Ingalls at the Willing meeting. They were advised to make their comments on sticky notes and paste them on a white board with a corresponding numbered sticker on the map of the LWRP in their town.
Along with erosion control Willing people want to see greater and better access to the river for kayaking and swimming. They also want fishing and wildlife habitat to be maintained.
In Wellsville more than two dozen people took seats in the school auditorium. In addition to the aforementioned erosion control, Wellsville people are looking for better access to the river, perhaps removing one lane of the arterial for more riverfront, constructing an outdoor pool, establishing kayak launches, extending the WAG Trail, a ropes course at Island Park, additional access to Island Park, establishing a zip line in the park, developing a waterfront restaurant and installing a walkway around Brown’s Pond, because projects away from the immediate waterfront can be considered as long as they pertain to the river.
On July 14 Scio and the town of Amity and village of Belmont were visited by the road show.
In Scio 18 people questioned the LWRP team. They, too, wanted erosion control and better access to the river and to protect the wildlife. They also were concerned about developing water rescue teams as the river is being used by more and more people. They hope as well to be able to make improvements in downtown and develop a hiking trail between Scio and Amity.
In Belmont and Amity a dozen people suggested asked for batter access to the river but also wanted to reclaim the island in the river that was once used as a site for carnivals and festival.
It was also suggested that a sluice could be built allowing kayakers to go over the falls without having to tote their boats around the impediment.
The road show traveled to Angelica and Belfast the following Tuesday.
Between 16 and 20 people attended the meeting in the Grange Hall. Although the river is out of reach of Angelica’s historic Main Street residents still said they want better access for boating and recreation. Some encouraged developing a hiking trail from Rockville Lake to the river.
In Belfast, where the riverfront is more of a concern, more than 20 people attended the road show. Their concerns were for more signage, better access, linking the Genesee River Canal Warehouse to the river and further establishing the Greenway State Park. One even suggested a water splash park.
The final meetings were held in Fillmore, where the concerns of the towns of Caneadea and Hume were discussed. About 25 people attended the joint meeting.
Concerns were raised about public access. Parks and restoration of islands in the river for more public access were suggested. Stabilizing the historic Camel Back Bridge in Caneadea and creating a park was suggested and something as simple as garbage pails in access areas was suggested.
In Hume the suggestions ran toward additional signage, kayak ramps and benches overlooking the river made it onto the sticky notes along with the construction of a platform to watch and appreciate the river as it broadens out and makes its way to Letchworth’s falls.
Suggestions for projects to be included in the Local Waterfront Revitalization plan will be taken for the next couple of weeks and may be directed to the Ingalls website, where suggestions for projects for specific towns may be addressed.