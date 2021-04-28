IDA to consider tax breaks for Napoleon Engineering expansion

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will consider tax breaks for a $1.5 million expansion at Napoleon Engineering Services on Johnson Street.
The 24,000-square-foot addition will more than double the size of the existing 21,000-square-foot building that houses offices and the company’s laboratory testing and manufacturing operations.
The plant was built in 2009 and started with about 20 people, IDA director Corey Wiktor told board members Tuesday. Some of those first employees were meeting at the Olean Business Development Corp. offices and some remotely. The business has since grown to 47 employees.
The two-year window after completion of the project shows two new permanent jobs in the application. Wiktor said it is important to retain the existing manufacturing jobs, which pay an average $55,000 a year. The prospect of additional new jobs in the future is likely with that much space, he indicated.
Nipperland Properties (NES Bearing Company Inc.) president and chief engineer Christopher Napoleon was unable to attend the meeting, but plans to explain his plans to the IDA board next month, Wiktor said.
The estimated sales tax abatement is about $100,000, while the value of a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement is estimated at $50,000 over 15 years. The current city, county and school tax bills are under $5,000 a year.
The project includes new machinery and equipment to be used in the expansion, and will include a small parking area.
Wiktor said the City of Olean has agreed to perform a preliminary State Environmental Quality Review Act investigation of the site prior to any action by the IDA board. A public hearing on the proposed project will be held next month in Olean.
Wiktor said Napoleon hopes to start construction this fall.
The IDA board also agreed to set a public hearing next month on a $2 million proposal for capital upgrades — including new snowmaking equipment — at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville.
The project also includes building upgrades, work at the Sky-High Park and golf course as well as slope work.
“They had a very strong ski season,” Wiktor said of Holiday Valley.
The resort was limited to 50% capacity, but managed to sell out many weekends. It is also fully booked for weddings and conferences this year.
The upgrades will not result in additional jobs, but will help preserve the 139 full-time jobs, 522 seasonal jobs and 57 part-time jobs, Wiktor said.
Win-Sum Ski Corp., the corporate owner of Holiday Valley, is beginning a $4 million project to replace the Yodeler quad chairlift with a state-of-the art detachable lift.
The IDA board also hired a new law firm to replace Hodgson Russ, where attorney George Cregg Jr., had represented the IDA for three decades. Cregg has begun working part-time for the firm.
Harris Beach, which represents about 25 industrial development agencies across the state, was retained by the Cattaraugus County IDA. Attorney Robert Murray, who also represents the Erie County IDA will be the IDA’s counsel.
Wiktor said he sees some streamlining of IDA processes which could save clients legal fees. He also suggested some ideas from the Erie County IDA could be replicated here.
IDA chairman Thomas Buffamante said Harris Beach has a set fee schedule for traditional IDA projects, which he said would be a benefit to applicants.
IDA member Joseph Snyder, one of two county legislators on the IDA board, said he hoped Murray had some ideas to help the county reverse its job losses. “We’ve been losing ground for decades,” he said.
Murray said the county was not alone. “I’ve been doing economic development my whole career.” The changing terrain is part of the challenge.
In his report to the board, Wiktor referred to the proposed eminent domain plan by the Allegany County IDA to provide a site for a million cheese plant. Some IDA members in Cattaraugus County had also received calls concerning the Allegany County IDA’s action.
The Great Lakes Cheese Co., which operates the plant in Cuba, is proposing to close it and build a new $500 million plant on 200 acres in Belvidere. It does not own the site, but the IDA can use eminent domain to take property for the public good if an agreement cannot be reached to buy the land.
“This shouldn’t be in our purview,” Wiktor told the board. “That is a slippery slope.”
Wiktor said that a couple of years ago he suggested two or three Cattaraugus County sites in the 200-acre range to who he now believes were representatives of Great Lakes Cheese looking for prospective sites.
“I believe we have a site that would work for them,” Wiktor said in response to a question.