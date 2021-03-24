ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency hopes to meet soon with Siemens Energy real estate officials to discuss plans to preserve Olean plant’s assets.
Siemens Energy announced last month it plans to eventually close the Olean manufacturing facility, transfer 100 machinists to its smaller Painted Post plant and end the jobs of 430 others by mid-2022. Another 300 engineers would remain at the Siemens Olean site.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, told the agency’s board of directors Tuesday that while he has spoken with the Siemens real estate office, “we have not met.”
The closing of the plant, which would end a more than 100-year-old manufacturing presence in Olean is “a very unfortunate scenario,” Wiktor said.
Not only for the employees, he noted, but for the community.
A meeting of regional manufacturing companies called by Rep. Tom Reed at the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College produced prospects of 400 or more jobs — not all of them in the area. Wiktor said he has since followed up with several of the companies including Cutco Cutlery in OLean.
“We’re waiting for Siemens to report the assets” of the site Wiktor said.
Two companies have contacted the IDA to express interest in some of the 1 million square feet of enclosed space at the former Dresser Rand plant that sits on 88 acres. Wiktor said he could not publicly discuss the companies involved, but has referred them to Siemens real estate.
In other developments, Wiktor disclosed the purchase by a developer of the former Kmart site at Interstate 86’s Exit 24 in the town of Allegany, but provided no further details to the board during Tuesday’s ZOOM audio conference meeting.
Wiktor said he planned to meet soon with the developer to discuss plans for the site and what tax breaks are available through the IDA.
He also said two local manufacturers are expected to announce plans to expand soon, but again did not discuss details.
Wiktor discussed a resolution the Cattaraugus County Legislature passed recently asking the IDA not to accept any applications for large wind power projects without the consent of county lawmakers.
“This is already in our policy,” Wiktor said. “It cleans up the language.”
Previously, the legislature has asked the IDA not to grant tax breaks to large wind projects similar to the proposed $455 million Alle-Catt Wind Farm, which stretches over the towns of Freedom and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County. Rushford and Centerville in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County. Alle-Catt wants to erect 117 turbines up to 600 feet tall to generate 340 megawatts of electricity.
Without the tax breaks available through the IDA, the developer, Invenergy, could not afford the property taxes on the wind turbines. The Allegany County IDA and Wyoming County IDA have already approved payment in lieu of taxes agreements with Invenergy.
The state is looking into ways to circumvent local control of the siting and financing of wind farms in order to meet green energy targets set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The IDA board also approved an exemption to its policy that a town board approve a local law on solar energy and perform a State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) before final approval is given to a solar installation. The board has sent the IDA a leter supporting the project.
Wiktor said that the Town of Machias had asked the IDA to be the lead agency and perform a SEQRA while it is moving to adopt a local law on solar energy facilities. Two proposed projects on Felton Hill Road represent an investment of $16 million by OMNI Navatis, the developer.
The energy company has agreed to pay for an environmental review performed through the IDA, Wiktor said. The town is working on a local law, but it is two to three months from being passed.
The company’s application was submitted last summer before the IDA changed its policy to require a SEQRA and local law on solar from a town, Wiktor noted, asking to exempt the Felton Hill Road project from the newer provisions.
The board agreed to the one-time exemption to provide enough construction time for the developer. The town has already issued a building permit.
The board also reviewed the IDA’s 2020 audit of its financial information.
The audit by Johnson, Mackowiak & Associates showed the IDA with an operating surplus of $146,805 in 2020 as compared to a loss of $158,076 in 2019. Revenues in 2020 were $506,313 to $139,317 in 2019. Assets increased in 2020 to $1,344,285 as compared to $1,189,914 in 2019.
“It was a good year financially and in other ways too,” said IDA Chairman Thomas Buffamante.