A mixed-precipitation winter storm Thursday morning, causing slippery road conditions, led to several traffic accidents in the region before noon.
Cattaraugus County Dispatch reported a few minor vehicle accidents occurred in the county, but no fatal or major incidents. Most of the crashes occurred on Interstate 86 with many of the scenes cleared with little to no trouble.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo on Wednesday issued a winter weather advisory expected to remain in effect until 7 o’clock tonight. A winter storm watch will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.
In Cattaraugus County, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch are predicted with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Olean City School District buildings remained open during regular school hours Thursday, but after-school activities were canceled, including the middle school winter concert for band and chorus.
The Allegany-Limestone Central School District called for a snow day Thursday, closing all buildings with plans to resume classes Friday.
Portville Central School District also closed its buildings Thursday for a snow day with plans to re-open Friday. The high school holiday concert has been rescheduled for Monday.
The Hinsdale Central School District remained open for regular school hours Thursday but canceled all its after school activities for the evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake-effect is snow possible with total accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows.
The weather service advises commuters to plan on hazardous road conditions that could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches which could lead to isolated power outages. Travel could then be very difficult in lake snows across the region later this weekend.
Due to periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain causing slippery roads and limited visibilities, the weather service advises drivers to slow down and use caution on the roads. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region, and localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early next week.
Governor Kathy Hochul deployed state emergency response assets to regions expected to receive up to a foot or more of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
The storm was forecast to bring up to 12 to 18 inches of snowfall by Saturday in parts of the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Capital Region, with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour Thursday night through Friday.
Most of the state was expected to see at least a few inches of snow from the storm. Much of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region saw the wintry mix of snow, rain, and ice on Thursday.
Hochul urged New Yorkers to avoid any unnecessary travel.