East State Street

A mix of freezing rain and sleet made the Thursday morning commute slippery in the Twin Tiers region. Vehicles are shown on a slushy East State Street.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

A mixed-precipitation winter storm Thursday morning, causing slippery road conditions, has led to several traffic accidents in the region before noon.

Cattaraugus County Dispatch reported a few minor vehicle accidents occurred in the county, but no fatal or major incidents. Most of the crashes occurred on Interstate 86 with many of the scenes cleared with little to no trouble.

